Sanchez 'arrives at Man Utd training ground'

By AFP Sunday, January 21st 2018 at 20:37
Alexis Sanchez arrives for his Manchester United medical

Alexis Sanchez arrived at Manchester United's training ground ahead of his expected move from Arsenal on Sunday, reports said, as his swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan edged closer.

Earlier, the Chile international posted a video on Instagram, apparently showing him walking across an airstrip towards a private jet following reports that he was due in northwest England for a medical.

Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper said Sanchez had been pictured arriving at United's Carrington training complex to complete his move from the London club, widely expected to be finalised on Monday.

Sky reported that Mkhitaryan would have a medical in London on Sunday.

Chile's Sanchez, 29, is set to become United's best-paid player, with some reports putting his salary at £400,000 ($554,000) per week, prompting a warning from former England boss Steve McClaren that his high wages could create dressing-room disharmony.

"Wage parity is very important to players. Yes, they find out -- at all levels -- and if someone is paid a lot higher than others that can cause a problem," he said.

Sky Sports News showed Armenian international Mkhitaryan, also 29, at a central London hotel on Saturday evening alongside agent Mino Raiola.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and United manager Jose Mourinho both said they expected the two-way deal between the Premier League rivals to go through.

Wenger said Sanchez was absent from the Arsenal squad on Saturday because he was close to completing a deal that has been in the making since United out-bid Manchester City for the former Barcelona star.

"I expect soon or never," Mourinho said after his side's 1-0 win against Burnley. "I think it is so close, so close, so close that if it doesn't happen it's not going to happen."

Sky said it understood it could be a straight swap deal but details were yet to be finalised.

McClaren, who was Alex Ferguson's assistant when Manchester United won the treble in 1999, said the Sanchez signing would be a major coup for the club but warned his earnings could unsettle other players.

"If he (Sanchez) is on the wages that is being bandied about then other players will know that when their contracts come up or they are in demand from other clubs," he said.

But McClaren believes United have struck a major blow by landing Sanchez, who has scored 80 goals in 166 appearances at Arsenal.

"Any manager worth his salt would love to have Sanchez in their team," McClaren told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Sanchez coming in for the second half of the season at Manchester United is a huge boost to them.

"He has got that experience and toughness, he wins games and he is a leader. It will lift the level of the whole club."

ALEXIS SANCHEZ ARSENAL
Next Story
Sanchez, Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
RELATED STORIES
Sanchez, Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Conte plans to extend unbeaten run against Arsenal on League Cup tie
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to complete a move to Arsenal
LATEST STORIES
Ronaldo left bloodied as Real Madrid hit back at crisis talk with Deportivo hammering

Ronaldo scored twice but had to leave the pitch with his face covered in blood

Sanchez 'arrives at Man Utd training ground'

Alexis Sanchez arrived at Manchester United's training ground

Sanchez, Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal

First photos of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Conte plans to extend unbeaten run against Arsenal on League Cup tie

Antonio Conte's sights turned to next week's League Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal after bouncing back.

Watford sack manager Silva, blames premier league team for their poor results

Watford announced they had sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming an "unwarranted approach" by Premier League rivals.

Alexis Sanchez on headlines again, this time on sex scandal claims

The media outlet has alleged that the Sanchez had offered to pay for sex, and surprisingly, her alleged tar

More Stories
Ronaldo left bloodied as Real Madrid hit back at crisis talk with Deportivo hammering

Ronaldo scored twice but had to leave the pitch with his face covered in blood

Sanchez 'arrives at Man Utd training ground'

Alexis Sanchez arrived at Manchester United's training ground

Sanchez, Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal

First photos of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Conte plans to extend unbeaten run against Arsenal on League Cup tie

Antonio Conte's sights turned to next week's League Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal after bouncing back.

Watford sack manager Silva, blames premier league team for their poor results

Watford announced they had sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming an "unwarranted approach" by Premier League rivals.

Nairobi County Queens up for the challenge

Nairobi County Queens have set intentions to become a soccer power house in the future after climbing in the league.

How to make delicious cumin potatoes

This weekend, let’s go vegan and make a simple yet delicious recipe known as Aloo Jeera. 'Aloo' is Hindi for potatoes an

Friendly: AFC Leopards claw hosts Thika United

With a week before the new Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season kicks-off, teams are using this period to gauge their stre

Gor Mahia rout Uganda’s KCCA: K’ Ogalo new signing Humphrey Mieno scores the opener

Coach Kerr is optimistic that 16-time KPL champions would go past group stages in Africa contest.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arnold Origi’s transfer to English Premier League team takes a new twist

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Manchester United move

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Spokesman: Pele is resting, not suffering exhaustion

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Signs we have scored an own goal

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Premier League: Hazard stars as Chelsea ease to a 4-0 victory at Brighton

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League table

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Chapa Dimba in Mombasa
    Scoreline: Gor ready to change stats
    8 Teams face off at the Chapa Dimba semis in Coast
    Gor Mahia welcomes 12 times Ugandan champions KCCA at Afraha Stadium for a friendly match