Sh168m irrigation projects boost for Kirinyaga farmers

About 800 smallholder farmers in Kirinyaga County are poised for improved livelihoods following the rollout of two major irrigation projects that seek to boost food production and raise household incomes.

The Mitooini and Kandeki irrigation schemes—developed at a combined cost of Sh168 million—have brought 708 acres of land under irrigation, marking a major step toward reducing overreliance on rain-fed agriculture.

The projects are jointly funded by the Kenyan and German governments and Equity Bank under a community-led model that promotes sustainability and efficient water use.

Farmers previously dependent on unpredictable rainfall now have access to a reliable water supply, enabling them to grow crops throughout the year.

On Monday, a high-level delegation visited the two projects to assess progress and engage with farmers.

The visiting team comprised Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa, Kirinyaga Deputy Governor David Githanda, German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth, and Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi.

The leaders commended the farmers for embracing irrigation and transforming their farming practices in a relatively short period.

While commissioning the Kandeki Irrigation Project, CS Mugaa hailed the rapid results already being experienced by farmers, noting that irrigated agriculture is proving superior in stability, productivity and resilience.

“Irrigated farming is the way to go; these two community-led projects are a good model that can be replicated across the country,” he said.

Mugaa added that farmers in Mwea are now harvesting up to three times per year thanks to a reliable water supply from the Thiba Dam—a shift he says underscores the future of Kenya’s agricultural landscape.

The CS emphasised that the stability brought by irrigation is critical for food security. He noted that the projects have created new job opportunities, stabilised household incomes, and insulated communities from increasingly unpredictable weather patterns driven by climate change.

According to him, the collaboration between communities, development partners, and the government is key to ensuring sustainable agriculture.

Deputy Governor Githanda praised the farmers’ commitment and highlighted the county’s investments aimed at maximising the benefits of the new irrigation infrastructure.

He noted that the county has been deliberate in supporting farmers from the early planning stages of the projects all the way to the current operational phase.

“We have walked with our farmers throughout this journey,” Githanda said. He pointed to the Kangai Propagation Centre—which produces up to 500,000 quality seedlings every season—as a major contributor to improved crop quality and availability. He added that the Sagana Industrial Park will offer farmers a modern market outlet, improving value addition and ensuring better prices.

“Kirinyaga is a true testament of how irrigation farming can boost incomes and improve livelihoods,” Githanda added.

Ambassador Groth expressed satisfaction with the progress of the projects, saying the visit was aimed at confirming how the joint investment is transforming grassroots communities.

He reiterated Germany’s support for agricultural growth in Kenya, which he described as a pillar of the country’s economic stability.

“Farming is essential in Kirinyaga. Agriculture remains the backbone of Kenya’s economy, and we want to see how this programme is being implemented on the ground,” he said. Ambassador Groth affirmed that the success of community-led irrigation schemes is encouraging and offers lessons for future development partnerships.

On his part, Equity boss, Mwangi, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting smallholder farmers in transitioning from rain-fed to irrigation-based farming.

He highlighted Equity’s strategy of financing community-driven projects that reduce risk while enhancing resilience.

“We are moving from rain-fed agriculture to irrigation-based farming to make agriculture sustainable,” Mwangi said.

He revealed that Equity has so far financed 24 irrigation schemes across the country and plans to expand support to more than 200 schemes in the coming years.

Mwangi emphasised that the community-led approach helps spread risk, improves crop quality and opens clear pathways for farmers to prosper.

At Mitooini, Cooperative Chairman Evan Muriuki Ngari narrated the remarkable transformation brought about by the irrigation project.

With 500 members each producing an average of 1,200 kilograms of bananas, the cooperative has invested in a cold storage facility and hired a professional agronomist to offer guidance to farmers.

“This project has changed our livelihoods. We now produce more consistently and can access better markets due to improved quality,” Ngari said.

Farmers at Kandeki echoed similar sentiments. Tomato farmer Daniel Muriuki said irrigation has significantly increased productivity while reducing production costs.

He noted that farmers have been able to save more than Sh20,000 per household by eliminating the need for expensive machinery and diesel-powered irrigation pumps.

Another beneficiary, Lorna Henry, described the project as a source of renewed hope for local farming families. She noted that reliable irrigation water has created new job opportunities and encouraged more people, especially youth and women, to engage in farming.

“We are seeing our lives change. The next priority should be market access and ensuring future generations are empowered,” she said.

The Mitooini and Kandeki projects are now considered a blueprint for rural transformation in Kirinyaga, demonstrating how strategic investments, community participation and partnerships can uplift smallholder farmers.

As the county continues to expand its irrigation capacity and agro-industrial support systems, the future looks promising for farmers seeking stability and sustainable growth.