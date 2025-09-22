Kenya launches fresh produce academy to boost export quality

Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya [FPC] CEO Okisegere Ojepat. [David Gichuru, Standard]

As Kenya seeks to expand exports of fresh produce and horticultural products, the need for high-quality produce that meets international market demands has become increasingly critical.

However, the shortage of institutions offering tailor-made solutions to industry players remains a major challenge.

To address this gap, the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya (FPC), in partnership with KarLo Seeds Kenya, has launched an academy that will provide hands-on training to technical teams across the sector.

Speaking over the weekend after its launch at KarLo Seeds Thika, FPC Chief Executive Officer, Okisegere Ojepat, said the academy will equip farmers, aggregators, exporters, and other value chain actors with practical knowledge in areas such as improved seed use, plant protection, disease detection, and post-harvest handling.

“Most existing institutions fail to offer the practical solutions needed at both farm and business levels. This new academy will address that gap, enabling stakeholders not only to trade effectively in the local market but also to meet the stringent requirements of the export market,” said Ojepat.

According to Wanjohi Mukuria, chairman, Avocado Aggregators Association of Kenya, one of the main challenges facing farmers is the prevalence of diseases in avocado farms, and that with the new training, farmers, aggregators, and exporters will be able to improve the quality of their exports.

“If the quality of our avocados is poor, our clients do not pay, and that loss trickles down to the farmers. The key issue is quality—if we manage it well, we get paid, and farming becomes sustainable,” said Wanjohi.

The Head of Trade Section at the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Kenya, Fillipo Amato, highlighted the existing trade agreement between Kenya and the EU, which provides quota-free and duty-free access. He stressed, however, that tariff removal alone is not enough.

“There is a quality issue, and initiatives like the opening of this academy will help address some of the challenges previously experienced,” Amato remarked.

The EU is also supporting Kenya through the Business Environment and Export Enhancement Programme (BEEP), implemented by TMA. This program seeks to improve the business climate and build the capacity of small and medium enterprises, particularly in the avocado, mango, and horticultural value chains, enabling Kenyan products to compete regionally and globally.

“In recent years, the EU has adopted measures to ensure that products placed on its market do not harm the environment, undermine the fight against climate change, or violate fundamental labour rights,” Amato added.

Thomas Wilde from the Import Promotion Desk (IPD) stated that the academy would not only provide knowledge and capacity building to the sector but also enhance the sustainability and economic resilience of the Fresh Produce Consortium.

The IPD, an initiative of the Federation of German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA) and sequa gGmbH—the development organisation of German industry—supports companies in partner countries to access the European market. Backed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the IPD helps firms build innovative capacity, add value, and improve competitiveness internationally.

Kenya is also considering implementing full testing rather than sampling of avocado export consignments to improve consistency in quality. This would help meet non-tariff requirements in the EU, such as minimum residual levels (MRLs), plant health standards, and traceability.

Despite duty-free and quota-free access under the new Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the EU, effective since July 1, 2024, exporters still face challenges such as stringent quality standards and phytosanitary requirements.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) is scaling up avocado seedling multiplication, targeting approximately 320,000 seedlings annually to meet rising demand, especially from the EU. Outreach efforts, including field days and training in western Kenya, are helping farmers adopt improved production practices.

Kenya has also been expanding avocado exports to China, with a nearly tenfold increase recorded in 2023 compared to 2022. However, the EU remains the largest single market, making compliance with EU-specific regulations a top priority.

Key challenges in avocado farming include ensuring fruit maturity before export—particularly for sea shipments—as premature harvesting can damage Kenya’s reputation and result in blacklisting or rejection. Other risks include logistical disruptions such as high shipping costs, cold chain failures, and transport delays, all of which affect the ability to deliver produce at top quality.