Farmers worried as Siaya county seeks to increase cost of farm inputs

Raphael Wadeiwa removes weeds at Siriwo Rice Scheme in Siaya. [File, Standard]

Farmers in Siaya County could face a tough planting season if the proposed Siaya County Finance Bill, 2025 sails through.

The draft law proposes sharp increases in the cost of subsidized farm inputs and services, threatening to roll back gains made in food security and agricultural productivity.

According to the FY 2025/2026 budget, Governor James Orengo’s administration projects to collect Sh3.1 billion own source revenue.

The Bill proposes to increased the price of subsidized maize seeds from Sh200 to Sh400 per 2kg packet, while beans will rise from Sh300 to Sh400.

Sorghum seeds will cost Sh200, up from Sh150, and farmers will be required to pay Sh150 for rice seeds and Sh200 per kilo for fuzzy cotton seeds, which were previously free.

The cost of DAP fertiliser will go up from Sh2,500 to Sh3,000 per 50kg bag, while CAN fertiliser will increase from Sh2,000 to Sh2,500.

Top-dressing options such as urea and NPK are equally set for price adjustments.

Adding to the burden, the cost of tractor hire services, which has been a crucial to smallholders who cannot afford their own machinery, will also rise.

The Bill proposes that ploughing, harrowing, and planting services be charged between Sh2, 000 and Sh2,500 per acre, up from between Sh1,500 to Sh2, 000.

The Finance Bill, which is set to be subjected to public participation in the coming weeks, also seeks to increase ambulance charges from Sh3,500 to Sh4,000 for hospital generated referrals and Sh7,500 from Sh5,000 within counties bordering Siaya.

According to the Bill, men seeking circumcision services will be required to pay Sh1,000 for a service that has been voluntary and free.

Daily bed charges in ICU has been increased from Sh1, 000 to Sh3, 500, while patients in all the level four hospitals in the county will be required to pay a daily bed charge of Sh500, up from Sh350.

Governor Orengo’s administration is also seeking to charge Sh50,000 and Sh100,000 for those planning to rent office space and restaurant respectively at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium.