Kisumu port records significant growth

A view of Kisumu Port and shipyard. [File, Standard]

Kisumu Port continues to witness a steady rise in maritime activity, with more vessels docking and larger volumes of cargo passing through its terminals.

This week, the port celebrated the arrival of the Mv Mpungu, a 96-meter-long cargo vessel from Uganda, which made her maiden call at the port, signaling a new chapter in East Africa’s inland shipping.

The vessel, operated by Grindrod Logistics Africa under East Africa Marine Transport (EAMT), is set to load cargo bound for Port Bell and Jinja. Its arrival was marked by a brief ceremony attended by KPA officials and the shipping agent representatives.

Kisumu Port Manager Cargo Services, Patrick Makau welcomed the shipmaster and the crew, emphasising the authority’s pride in hosting the vessel and conveying his appreciation to the shipping line for choosing the Port.

"We are committed to supporting regional trade expansion through ongoing infrastructure upgrades, aiming to meet the rising demand and unlock new opportunities across the lake region," stated Makau.

Makau announced that cargo volumes at the port have grown from 281,000 metric tonnes last year, to 324,000 metric tonnes this year.

He projected throughput to reach 400,000 metric tons by the end of the year.

The ship Captain Obedi Nkongoki was presented with a certificate of call and a commemorative plaque to mark the vessel’s first visit to the Port.

He expressed appreciation for the warm reception, emphasising Kisumu’s strategic importance.

“Kisumu is a key hub for unlocking trade potential in the region, and we look forward to making regular calls here and to other ports around Lake Victoria,” Nkongoki remarked.

Roney Seema, Director of EAMT, echoed the sentiment, “We are excited by the special welcome and ready to continue investing in cargo transport.”

Mv Mpungu, with a cargo capacity of 1,000 tonnes, features a roll-on/roll-off design that allows for efficient loading and unloading of wheeled cargo such as trucks and trailers.

With six active vessels currently operating at Kisumu Port, the port is set to establish itself as a key player in East Africa’s maritime economy.