Why scaling production, not supply, Is the real SAF challenge

By James Wanzala | Sep. 25, 2025
Kenya Airways flight at JKIA. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

There is enough raw material available to support the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and help the airline industry achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, the challenge lies in scaling up production, not in the availability of feedstock or lack of technology.

This is according to a new global study released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in partnership with Worley Consulting. The study, titled Global Feedstock Assessment for SAF Production Outlook to 2050, confirms that the supply of sustainable feedstock is sufficient to meet long-term climate goals for aviation.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) IATA report 2025 Aviation Net Zero 2050 Green Aviation Fuel
