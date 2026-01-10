Kabras, KCB and Oilers seek to continue Kenya Cup dominance

KCB star Vincent Onyala dummies Daystar Flacon's Patrick Odongo during their Driftwood Sevens match at Mombasa Sports Club on July 26, 2025. [KCB Rugby]

Former champions KCB will be aiming to secure their fourth consecutive win of the season when they face Nakuru today at Nakuru Athletic Club as the 2025-2026 Kenya Cup campaign resumes after the Christmas break.

The bankers have enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign, recording emphatic victories over Impala (87–5), Kisumu (41–10) and Strathmore Leos (72–14).

Despite the dominant performances, KCB currently sit third on the league table with 15 points, level with leaders Kabras Sugar RFC and Menengai Oilers but with an inferior point difference.

Kabras and Oilers hold a superior points difference of 242 and 217, respectively, compared to KCB’s 171 after the opening three rounds.

Speaking ahead of the Nakuru encounter, KCB head coach Andrew Amonde expressed confidence in his side’s form and ambitions.

“We have had a fairly good start to the season with three major wins, and we would wish to keep it that way as the season progresses," Amonde said.

With their sights firmly set on reclaiming the Kenya Cup title, KCB have bolstered their squad through strategic signings.

The bankers have roped in Richel Wangila and Sheldon Kahi from Kenya Harlequins, Richard Liva from Impala, Michael Odhiambo from Daystar Falcons, as well as unattached players Owen Otieno, Bernard Omukati, Kevin Sikutwa and Nelson Meaki.

Amonde noted that the reinforcements will deepen competition within the squad as the season unfolds.

“This addition, together with the team that we already have, will give us a competitive edge across various competitions this season," Amonde said.

“While most may not feature directly in the starting lineup, we believe that they will earn their spot with time and thus offer a competitive environment both internally and externally.”

Away from Nakuru, the spotlight will be on the RFUEA Grounds for the Ngong Road derby where Kenya Harlequin host Nondescripts.

Beyond reigniting one of the league’s most storied rivalries, the fixture carries weight on the standings with Quins sixth on nine points and Nondies seventh with eight.

Elsewhere, a varsity derby unfolds on Thika Road as Kenyatta University Blak Blad welcome MMUST.

Menengai Oilers travel to Nairobi to take on Strathmore Leos. In Kisumu, Kabras Sugar visit Kisumu RFC at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium.

The KRU Championship also returns as Mean Machine host leaders Catholic Monks.

NYS Spades travel to Juja to face JKUAT Cougars, USIU Martials square off with Mwamba RFC, and Homeboyz take on Zetech Oaks. Kisii RFC journey west to play Western Bulls, while coastal rivals meet in Mombasa as Mombasa RFC host South Coast Pirates.