Ugandan sides join Enterprise Cup as Kabras look to extend dominance

Kabras Sugar RFC celebrate with the Trophy after beating Menengai Oilers to win the Enterprise Cup finals at Nakuru ASK showground on April 27,2025 [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The 2025-26 Enterprise Cup kicks off today with a new regional format that will see Kenyan clubs battling Ugandan sides later in the competition, marking one of the biggest structural changes in the cup’s long history.

For the first time, the four Kenyan teams that advance from the local quarter-finals will meet four Ugandan clubs in cross-border quarter-final ties, adding fresh rivalry and regional excitement to the midseason tournament.

This new-look Enterprise Cup will run during the Kenya Cup’s 30-day festive break, offering teams an opportunity to regroup, test their depth, and challenge for silverware before the league resumes in January. The semi-finals will be played on March 21 and April 11 next year, with the grand final set for May 23.

Five-time champions Kabras Sugar headline this year’s field as heavy favorites. Kabras, who have lifted the trophy in 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, open their campaign at home against Impala RFC at the ASK Showground in Kakamega.

The sugar millers currently lead the Kenya Cup standings with 15 points, tied with Menengai Oilers and KCB Rugby after three straight wins, and will be looking to maintain their commanding form.

All round-of-16 matches will kick off at 4:00 PM. Kenya Harlequin host Catholic Monks at RFUEA Grounds, Menengai Oilers face MMUST RFC in Nakuru, and Nakuru RFC play SC Pirates at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Elsewhere, Nondescripts welcome Kisumu RFC at Ngong Racecourse, Strathmore Leos host Zetech Oaks at the Strathmore Sports Complex, KCB Rugby take on Daystar University in Ruaraka, and KU Blak Blad meet Mwamba RFC at Kenyatta University.

A key fixture to watch will be the Oilers versus MMUST clash. MMUST enter the competition after a difficult start to the Kenya Cup, having lost their opening two matches. However, head coach John Asila sees the Enterprise Cup as the perfect platform for a reset.

“We have not started the league the way we wanted, but the cup competition gives us space to reorganize,” Asila said. “Oilers are a strong team, but we have prepared well and we want to test ourselves, correct our mistakes, and build momentum before the Kenya Cup resumes in January.”

He added: “Every match is do-or-die, so the boys must show character. This is the best platform to regain confidence.”