The Standard

Kabras Sugar make light work of rivals

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 8, 2025
‎Abutwalib Wesonga of Menengai Oilers battles with Kabras Sugar RFC players during the Enterprise Cup finals at Nakuru ASK showground on April 26, 2025. [ Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Defending champions Kabras Sugar are sitting comfortably at the top of the Kenya Cup table heading into the festive season break after three rounds despite arch rivals KCB and Menengai Oilers sticking to their tail.

Kabras’ stunning 123-0 demolition of promoted side Impala over the weekend was not only the biggest win of the season so far but also a strong reminder of their intention to stretch their unbeaten run and dominance once again.

The five-time Kenya Cup champions have now scored 248 points in just three matches after earlier wins of 67-6 over MMUST and 58-0 against Daystar Falcons.

While Kabras are used to big victories, the 123-point margin was eye-catching even by their high standards.

Impala, who returned to the Kenya Cup this season after earning promotion from the KRU Championship, have had a nightmare start.

They have now conceded a staggering 357 points from their first three matches, losing 87-5 to KCB, 97-6 to Oilers, and now 123-0 to Kabras.

Their fight for survival has already began, and unless they tighten their defence soon, the relegation battle could become very difficult to escape.

KCB, another title contender, have also shown dominance, maintaining a perfect start with big wins of 87-5 over Impala, 41-10 against Kisumu, and last Saturday’s 72-14 victory over Strathmore Leos.

The bankers look sharp and focused, matching Kabras’ intensity and keeping the early-season title race alive. They will be seeking to end the season with a title after last season’s trophy less run.

Menengai Oilers remain close behind after collecting maximum points from their matches as well.

They began the season with a 76-16 win over Daystar Falcons, followed it up with a 97-6 thrashing of Impala, and this weekend cruised past Kisumu 69-3. Their form suggests they will again be strong contenders for a semifinal slot.

Away from the top three, several teams have had mixed starts.

Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad have been impressive, winning two of their three matches, including a 40-26 result over Kenya Harlequin last weekend and a solid 21-10 away win at Nakuru in round two.

Their only loss came narrowly against Strathmore Leos on opening day.

Nakuru, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season after edging Nondescripts 32-30 in a tight match at the death.

