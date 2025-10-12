Shujaa and Morans book Safari Sevens quarters

Scribot Mahe (down) of UK Select in action against Kenya's Shujaa during the 2025 Safari Sevens at Nyayo Stadium on October 11, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Defending champion Shujaa, Kenya Morans and KCB all booked their quarterfinal places in the Safari Sevens that ends today at Nyayo Stadium after registering positive results during the preliminary stages.

Kenya Sevens began their title defence yesterday with a commanding 55-0 win over Uganda National Sevens Champions, Walukuba, in a match that was postponed on Friday due to floodlight issues at the venue.

Kevin Wekesa, George Ooro and Gabriel Ayimba each scored a brace in the win that also saw Patrick Odongo, Nygel Amaitsa, and Festus Shiasi cross the whitewash.

Shujaa rounded off the second round with a thrilling 28-19 victory over UK Select in a match where Floyd Wabwire came off the bench to bag a brace and add to Odongo’s and Amaitsa’s first-half tries.

Kenya sealed the top spot with another clean 20-0 victory over French Renegades. Youthful Jackson Siketti, Odongo, and Amaitsa scored in the win to finish top of their group.

Meanwhile, KCB Rugby bounced back from their opening-day defeat by Shogun to beat Nyati 21-7 and Uganda 40-12. The National Sevens Circuit champions had lost 17-14 to Shogun on Friday.

Two wins were enough to send the bankers to the last eight, where they will be joined by Kenya Morans, who continued their strong run with a 27-7 win over Zimbabwe.

Elton Amalemba opened for Morans from a Brian Mutua offload conversion being missed before Edward Sigauke replied for Zimbabwe and converted for a 7-5 lead.

David Nyangige crossed before the break to give Morans a 12-7 lead at halftime. After the break Brian Mutua, Rayvone Ambale and Arnold Agonda added unconverted tries to seal the 27-7 victory.

Morans on Friday kicked off their campaign with a 24-0 win over ReUnion, followed by a 28-10 win over Apache in their second match.

Meanwhile, Northampton Saints claimed the early season bragging rights with a see-saw 32-26 victory over local rivals Leicester Tigers at Cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Saints took an early lead through Smith, before being pegged back by Freddie Steward’s effort.