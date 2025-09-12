Why you should not miss Dala Sevens in Kisumu

Daniel Kipchirchir of Kisumu RFC in action during Dala Sevens played on August 17, 2024 at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Kisumu is buzzing with excitement as the countdown begins for the much-anticipated Dala Sevens that kicks-off on Saturday.

The lakeside city is rolling out the red carpet for fans, players, and entertainers, promising a colourful festival of rugby and music at the Mamboleo Stadium and Kisumu Polytechnic grounds.

This will be the first time since 2017 that Kisumu is hosting the season finale of the National Sevens Circuit, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

16 teams will fight for the main trophy at Mamboleo while 20 sides battle it out in the second division at Kisumu Polytechnic.

The action begins with Catholic Monks facing Nakuru RFC in the opening clash, followed by Kabras RFC locking horns with MMUST in a fiery Lurambi Derby.

Fans will also witness the Ngong Road rivalry between Kenya Harlequin and Nondies, the heavyweight battle of KCB against Mwamba, and Menengai Oilers going head-to-head with Strathmore Leos. With the title race on the line, every pass and tackle will count.

But Dala Sevens is more than just rugby – it is weekend full of experience. Kisumu RFC chairman Gabriel Ouma assured fans that the club and its partners have gone the extra mile to make this year’s edition unforgettable.

“We have prepared well, both on and off the pitch. Homeland Itoya Events has set up a fantastic stage and fan zone for entertainment,” said Ouma.

“We have lined up top musicians like Coster Ojwang and Ohangla maestro Odongo Swag. Fans should expect rugby, music, food, and fun all in one place.”

Saturday’s program will feature Coster Ojwang, whose soulful vibes have captured Kenya’s younger audience, while DJs Dimore, Ves, Grauchi, and hype master Ballo will keep the crowd on its feet.

On Sunday, Odongo Swag will take over with his electric Ohangla beats, ensuring the finale ends with a bang.

On the pitch, KCB are chasing history as they seek a record fifth National Sevens Circuit crown.

The bankers lead the standings and need only a semi-final finish to seal the title. Strathmore Leos and Menengai Oilers, however, are eager to spoil the party.

Kabras RFC, the defending Dala Sevens champions, will also want to end the season with silverware.

Adding to the spice, fans will get to watch Kenya’s top rugby stars in action, including international names like Kevin Wekesa, Patrick Odongo, Vincent Onyala, Samuel Asati, and Brian Tanga.

Rising talents such as Victor Mola, Dennis Nyongesa, and Javan Otieno will also be looking to make their mark.

The Dala Sevens is shaping up to be the ultimate sporting weekend. Whether you’re a rugby diehard or just looking for fun, Kisumu is the place to be.