KCB aim to rule at Kabeberi Sevens with National Sevens Circuit title in sight

KCB Rugby players celebrate after winning a match at Driftwood Sevens.[KCB Rugby]

KCB RFC will be the team to watch when the Kabeberi Sevens kicks off this weekend at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The bankers have been in unstoppable form on the National Sevens Circuit, reaching all four finals so far and winning the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa and the Christie Sevens in Nairobi.

Their consistency has lifted them to the top of the standings with 82 points, just two ahead of Strathmore Leos, who are breathing down their necks with 80.

With the series now entering a decisive stage, Kabeberi leg promises to be a key battleground for the crown.

Head coach Denis Mwanja is confident that his side is ready to rise to the occasion once again.

“The boys have shown great resilience and hunger throughout the circuit. Kabeberi is always a tough tournament, but our focus is on maintaining our momentum and executing our structures. Leading the standings gives us confidence, but it also challenges us to work even harder to stay ahead,” said Mwanja.

KCB will field a powerful squad that blends speed, power, and experience. Among the names expected to shine are Vincent Onyala, Festus Shiasi, Stephen Osumba, Jenkins Kipruto, Brian Wahinya, Floyd Wabwire, George Ooro, Elvis Olukusi, and Emmanuel Opondo.

Their ability to combine attacking flair with defensive strength has been central to the team’s success this season.

KCB captain Bob Muhati underlined the importance of focus and discipline going into the weekend.

“We have a very competitive squad with depth and balance. Every player understands the responsibility that comes with wearing this jersey, and we are motivated to give our fans something to cheer about.

“Our goal is not just to compete but to win and consolidate our place at the top,” said Muhati.

Victory at Kabeberi would give the bankers valuable breathing space in the race for the overall title and cement their reputation as the most consistent side in the competition. Fans can expect KCB to bring their trademark intensity as they aim to keep their rivals at bay.

As the circuit heats up, all eyes will be on RFUEA this weekend to see if KCB can extend their fine run and take another step closer to the crown.