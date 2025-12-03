Police bust illegal distillery in Kericho, seize machinery

Police officers during a raid on an illicit brew den. [File, Standard]

Police in Kipsitet, Kericho County, have busted an illegal distillery at a residential home and seized machinery used in manufacturing counterfeit alcohol, and a vehicle used in the distribution.

Soin Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Robert Kimosop said the operation carried out with a multi-agency team dismantled the distillery at the homestead in Mumot along the Kericho- Kisumu highway.

The police seized 270 litres of pure ethanol, 12 jerrycans of distilled water, a roll of 35,000 counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps and several packaging machines.

“We moved in just before the concoctions were released to the market and caused harm to consumers. Samples will be taken to the Government Chemist for analysis to determine their content,” he said.

Kimosop said police are pursuing the main suspect behind the illegal distillery, believed to be producing fake liqour branded as Best, Smart, and other products associated with KWAL and UDV.

“We will not relent until we arrest the mastermind behind this operation,” he said.

A resident, Ronald Chumba, expressed shock over the discovery, saying counterfeit liquor had infiltrated the local market.

“We have been consuming these drinks, not knowing they were fake. The government must act firmly; we cannot allow such illegal activities to thrive here,” he said.

Another resident, Leah Cheptanui, said that this was the second raid on the homestead within a year and urged authorities to take tough measures.

“This must start with the local administration being more vigilant. We don’t want alcoholism and drug abuse to take root in our village while authorities look the other way,” she said.

Kimosop further appealed to the judiciary to impose tougher penalties on manufacturers of illicit alcohol and drug peddlers once they are arraigned in court.