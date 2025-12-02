Police sound alarm over surge in defilement cases

Bomet Central police commander Isaac Kimwele has raised alarm over rising cases of defilement in the sub-county.

Kimwele said the trend was worrying, with some perpetrators aged between 23 and 35 years. In certain instances, offenders have resorted to using kangaroo courts to settle cases, bypassing the formal justice system.

“This is disheartening. Some community members choose to protect offenders through informal settlements rather than allowing the law to take its course. These actions are detrimental to the welfare of our children and the moral fabric of society,” said Kimwele.

He condemned the practice, describing it as a grave violation of children’s rights and an unacceptable act that undermines societal values. Kimwele assured residents that his office is following up on the cases and that the government will take stern action against offenders and those facilitating kangaroo courts.

“We will ensure that no child suffers in silence. Let it be known that no one is above the law, and justice will prevail,” he added.

He urged the community to remain vigilant and report cases of defilement to the authorities. Kimwele also called on parents, teachers and local leaders to raise awareness about children’s rights and safeguard their well-being during the holidays.

Kimwele was speaking during the launch of the 2025 “16 Days of Activism Against GBV” campaign, themed “Unite to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls.” The event featured a public procession through Bomet Town, bringing together residents, civil society groups, students, and county officials.

County official Hillary Barchok reaffirmed the commitment to protecting vulnerable groups, saying: “Bomet will not tolerate violence, whether physical, emotional, or digital. Every woman, every girl, and every child deserves safety, dignity, and a voice.”