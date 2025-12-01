×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Leaders: Poll wins signal confidence in Ruto

By Nikko Tanui | Dec. 1, 2025
President William Ruto speaking in a past event. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Senior Kenya Kwanza leaders have declared that the coalition’s strong performance in recent by-elections is a clear indication that President William Ruto’s administration is on course for victory in the 2027 General Election.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot, and Kipkelion West MP Hillary Koskei on Sunday said the by-election results were a “stamp of approval” for the government’s development agenda.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service in Tugunon, Kipkelion East Constituency, the leaders said midterm polls are often unfavourable to the ruling party due to the burden of incumbency, but the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its allied candidates had defied that trend.

Senator Cheruiyot said the wins demonstrated public confidence in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“When you see a ruling party and its partners win seats in by-elections despite the burden of incumbency, it means the opposition will suffer defeat once more in the next General Election because the government has a proven track record,” he said.

The Kericho Senator accused the opposition of failing to provide constructive oversight, saying it had instead resorted to “empty political rhetoric”.

Kipkelion Easy MP Joseph Cherorot said the results signal that Kenyans are ready to grant President Ruto a second term.

 “The verdict is that Kenyans are ready to continue supporting President William Ruto and the broad-based government beyond 2027 so that he can leave behind a developed country,” he said.

His Kipkelion West counterpart Hillary Koskei said the Kenya Kwanza government has demonstrated even-handedness in development.

He cited the newly launched Rironi–Mau Summit dual carriageway, saying it will be extended to Eldoret, Malava, and Isebania as part of a nationwide infrastructure rollout.

 “We cannot afford to lose a serious president when we have had a stuck nation for 60 years since independence,” he said.

Speaker Wetang’ula said Parliament will continue playing its role in enacting laws and policies that promote national unity and development.

“There are people in the opposition who think that without them in power, or without a leader from their region, we will not have a country. That is why they want to divide the country along tribal lines,” he said.

 “But in a democratic state, it is the vote that counts, and they should focus on developing an agenda.”

The leaders urged the public to remain united and back the government as it rolls out key projects across the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

November 27 By-Elections Kenya Kwanza 2027 General Election Ruto's Re-Election
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Sports
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Landmark ruling upholds EACC's authority over integrity matters
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
China's investment cap leaves State grappling with two toll tariffs
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved