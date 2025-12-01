Leaders: Poll wins signal confidence in Ruto

President William Ruto speaking in a past event. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Senior Kenya Kwanza leaders have declared that the coalition’s strong performance in recent by-elections is a clear indication that President William Ruto’s administration is on course for victory in the 2027 General Election.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot, and Kipkelion West MP Hillary Koskei on Sunday said the by-election results were a “stamp of approval” for the government’s development agenda.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service in Tugunon, Kipkelion East Constituency, the leaders said midterm polls are often unfavourable to the ruling party due to the burden of incumbency, but the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its allied candidates had defied that trend.

Senator Cheruiyot said the wins demonstrated public confidence in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“When you see a ruling party and its partners win seats in by-elections despite the burden of incumbency, it means the opposition will suffer defeat once more in the next General Election because the government has a proven track record,” he said.

The Kericho Senator accused the opposition of failing to provide constructive oversight, saying it had instead resorted to “empty political rhetoric”.

Kipkelion Easy MP Joseph Cherorot said the results signal that Kenyans are ready to grant President Ruto a second term.

“The verdict is that Kenyans are ready to continue supporting President William Ruto and the broad-based government beyond 2027 so that he can leave behind a developed country,” he said.

His Kipkelion West counterpart Hillary Koskei said the Kenya Kwanza government has demonstrated even-handedness in development.

He cited the newly launched Rironi–Mau Summit dual carriageway, saying it will be extended to Eldoret, Malava, and Isebania as part of a nationwide infrastructure rollout.

“We cannot afford to lose a serious president when we have had a stuck nation for 60 years since independence,” he said.

Speaker Wetang’ula said Parliament will continue playing its role in enacting laws and policies that promote national unity and development.

“There are people in the opposition who think that without them in power, or without a leader from their region, we will not have a country. That is why they want to divide the country along tribal lines,” he said.

“But in a democratic state, it is the vote that counts, and they should focus on developing an agenda.”

The leaders urged the public to remain united and back the government as it rolls out key projects across the country.