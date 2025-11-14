Burials for mudslides victims begin as more bodies expected

Salina Kirop, who lost five family members during the Elgeyo Marakwet mudslides stands where her home used to be. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Nearly 40 people who were killed in mudslides disaster two weeks ago will be buried by next Friday.

As the funeral plans kicked off yesterday, 39 people had been confirmed dead and nine others were still missing following the November 1 catastrophe.

It also emerged that 400 families across the county's landslide-prone valley were affected.

Yesterday, Governor Wisley Rotich said the victims would be buried in three separate ceremonies starting today with a woman and her grandchild who died in Kibendo, Keiyo North Sub County.

Two more bodies were this week discovered from the debris that was pushed by deadly runoffs.

According to figures shared by the county government, 20 people died in Chesongoch and Murkutwo, while five others died in Embobut-Embolot, Sambirir (two) and Kibendo (two).

Search and rescue teams, including the Red Cross Society personnel, yesterday said there were hopes of retrieving more bodies from the mud and rocks that buried homes, livestock, farmlands, businesses and critical installations.

According to the schedule, most the victims will be buried in Murkutwo and Chesongoch on Friday.

Governor Rotich said casualties of the mudslides in Sambirir and Embobut-Embolot would be laid to rest on Monday, November 25.

“We have lost a total of 39 people and nine people are still missing following the disaster. The search and rescue mission which is led by a multi-agency team is still ongoing,” said Rotich.

His administration had scheduled a fundraiser at the African Inland Church Milimani, Nairobi, last evening to support families of the victims.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku had told the country on November 2 that the government would fully cater for the hospital bills and settle burial expenses.

“All the medical and burial expenses will be met by the government of Kenya. These are the instructions from President William Ruto,” the CS said in Eldoret.

He said government agencies and ministries were under instructions to support the search and rescue mission.

The Governor said roads that were cut off following the heavy rains that triggered the mudslides and landslides had been opened.

“The lower part is now accessible while Chesoi -Tirap -Moror is ongoing and another machine opening from chepkoit backwards towards kapchebau. Embobut-Embolot Ward can in the meantime be accessed from Sambalat -Maron or Kapyego-kapchoge-Chepkoit route,” he said.

“Chesoi -Kapyego road was extensively damaged and the Cabinet Secretary for Roads has promised to expedite the repairs and maintenance.”

Red Cross said 174 homes were either buried or swept away while 204 others were damaged.

“A total of 400 households were affected by the mudslides disaster, out of which 174 homes were either swept or buried while 204 families can’t inhabit their damaged houses and have been moved to safer grounds,” said Red Cross North Rift Manager Oscar Okumu.

Okumu said the humanitarian agency’s tracing desk helped families to identify their dead kin.

"The affected areas are now dry but we have not given up on the search for bodies of the missing persons. Decomposition has begun but their area hopes of finding the missing persons," he added.