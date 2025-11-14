×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Burials for mudslides victims begin as more bodies expected

By Stephen Rutto | Nov. 14, 2025
Salina Kirop, who lost five family members during the Elgeyo Marakwet mudslides stands where her home used to be. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Nearly 40 people who were killed in mudslides disaster two weeks ago will be buried by next Friday.

As the funeral plans kicked off yesterday, 39 people had been confirmed dead and nine others were still missing following the November 1 catastrophe.

It also emerged that 400 families across the county's landslide-prone valley were affected.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Yesterday, Governor Wisley Rotich said the victims would be buried in three separate ceremonies starting today with a woman and her grandchild who died in Kibendo, Keiyo North Sub County.

Two more bodies were this week discovered from the debris that was pushed by deadly runoffs.

According to figures shared by the county government, 20 people died in Chesongoch and Murkutwo, while five others died in Embobut-Embolot, Sambirir (two) and Kibendo (two).

Search and rescue teams, including the Red Cross Society personnel, yesterday said there were hopes of retrieving more bodies from the mud and rocks that buried homes, livestock, farmlands, businesses and critical installations.

According to the schedule, most the victims will be buried in Murkutwo and Chesongoch on Friday.

Governor Rotich said casualties of the mudslides in Sambirir and Embobut-Embolot would be laid to rest on Monday, November 25.

“We have lost a total of 39 people and nine people are still missing following the disaster. The search and rescue mission which is led by a multi-agency team is still ongoing,” said Rotich.

His administration had scheduled a fundraiser at the African Inland Church Milimani, Nairobi, last evening to support families of the victims.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku had told the country on November 2 that the government would fully cater for the hospital bills and settle burial expenses.

“All the medical and burial expenses will be met by the government of Kenya. These are the instructions from President William Ruto,” the CS said in Eldoret.

He said government agencies and ministries were under instructions to support the search and rescue mission.

The Governor said roads that were cut off following the heavy rains that triggered the mudslides and landslides had been opened.

“The lower part is now accessible while Chesoi -Tirap -Moror is ongoing and another machine opening from chepkoit backwards towards kapchebau. Embobut-Embolot Ward can in the meantime be accessed from Sambalat -Maron or Kapyego-kapchoge-Chepkoit route,” he said.

“Chesoi -Kapyego road was extensively damaged and the Cabinet Secretary for Roads has promised to expedite the repairs and maintenance.”

Red Cross said 174 homes were either buried or swept away while 204 others were damaged.

“A total of 400 households were affected by the mudslides disaster, out of which 174 homes were either swept or buried while 204 families can’t inhabit their damaged houses and have been moved to safer grounds,” said Red Cross North Rift Manager Oscar Okumu.

Okumu said the humanitarian agency’s tracing desk helped families to identify their dead kin.

"The affected areas are now dry but we have not given up on the search for bodies of the missing persons. Decomposition has begun but their area hopes of finding the missing persons," he added.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Elgeyo Marakwet County Mudslide Mudslide Victims Governor Wisley Rotich Mudslides Disaster
.

Latest Stories

Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Boxing
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
Why we should now abolish boarding schools
Opinion
By Sharon Tanui
2 hrs ago
Co-op Bank declares pioneer interim dividend as profit Sh22b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
By Okumu Modachi and Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved