Naivasha flood victims want the crisis declared a national disaster



Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja (C) joins residents of Kihoto estate in Naivasha which has been flooded by rising levels of Lake Naivasha displacing over 5,000 people. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Over 4,000 families displaced by rising waters of Lake Naivasha, have filed a petition at the High Court seeking to have the crisis declared a national disaster.

Under a certificate of urgency, the families, including landlords and tenants, want the national government to evacuate and resettle them.

This came as the water levels continued to rise, displacing more families amid fears that the estate hundreds of flower farm workers could become history.

The petition has been filed by Dr Peter Mbae, Washington Ndirangu, Stephen Kimani, Tabitha Wangui and Marques Kariuki on behalf of the residents.

The families note that the flooding had caused a humanitarian and environmental crisis, thus exposing them to disease outbreaks and wildlife attacks.

“The petitioners have been rendered homeless and displaced by the continuing rise of water levels in Lake Naivasha, which has submerged their homes and essential infrastructure,” reads the petition.

The petition has also been served to the CS for Interior, his Lands counterpart and Nakuru County Government. “The flooding crisis constitutes a national disaster, and we are seeking orders to have the respondents embark on the evacuation of all affected families.”

They note that the continued inaction by the national and county governments threatened the petitioners even as more families continued to be displaced daily.

“The matter is of great public interest as it affects hundreds of families and implicates the national disaster management framework, and we pray that the High certifies it as urgent,” it adds.

The petition further seeks to have all affected persons compensated for their losses within six months and for the government to identify alternative land and for their safe relocation.

According to the residents, the water levels started rising a couple of years back, submerging homes, schools, churches and other infrastructure, forcing families to start relocating.

They noted that a parliamentary report indicated that the abnormal rising waters were caused by hydrological change linked to variability and geographical activity.

“The report recommended that the national and county governments urgently intervene by declaring the affected zones as disaster zones and relocating and compensating affected families,” they said.

The families added that despite the recommendations, no effective interventions have been undertaken by the two arms of the government, as families continued to suffer.

They further noted that under the Constitution, every person has the right to accessible and adequate housing and to reasonable standards of sanitation.