Call to protect female journalists from AI-Driven abuse

Camera men at work during the World Press Freedom Day 2025 themed on ''The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media'' at a Nairobi Hotel on 2 May, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

Media stakeholders have raised concerns over an increase in cases of technology-facilitated Gender Based Violence against women journalists in Kenya.

Christine Kuria, Deputy Executive Director, Katiba Institute, regretted that technology misuse has been used to silence women in journalism.

Kuria was speaking during the International Day to End Impunity Crime Against Journalists 2025 Celebrations in Nakuru.

She called for the protection of female journalists from Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven abuse.

Kuria said that a report by UNESCO titled 'The Chilling' has revealed that 73 percent of female journalists have faced online abuse.

The violence, she said, undermines freedom of expression, infringing on the public's right to access information.

“We see technology-facilitated GBV as a constitutional issue, not merely a digital one. It violates the principles of equality. We believe that technology should advance rights and not erode them,” she added.

Kuria noted that the persistence of impunity for crime against journalists remains a serious concern offline and online.

She stated that failure to investigate and prosecute the crimes has led to an increase in cases and weakens the rule of law.

“Ending impunity means demanding accountability from both state and non-state actors, from those misusing digital tools to harass journalists, to those who fail to protect them,” she noted.

Kuria added that technology companies should be responsible for content moderation and algorithmic bias, and ensure that AI systems do not amplify hate and gendered disinformation.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo regretted that technology facilitated abuse and continued to undermine press freedom.

He stated that there were 95 cases of Press Freedom violations reported in 2025.

While it’s a drop from the 130 cases the country recorded last year, Omwoyo said that globally, in a report by the Press Index by Reporters without Borders, Kenya dropped from the number 62 to 115.

The major contributors, the CEO said, were due to the lack of conviction of the foreign journalists killed in Kenya and non-accountability when journalists are attacked.

“We work closely with the Katiba Institute, Journalist and Editors Unions, by documenting the cases and sending reports to the relevant investigation authorities,” he added.

Queenter Mbori, Executive Director AMWIK, said that women are disadvantaged due to a patriarchal attitude in society.

“Over and above, technology has facilitated GVB, which affects around 50 percent of women across the country.