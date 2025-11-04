Floods: Government to roll out public awareness campaign

Several homes lie submerged at Mwariki Estate on September 15, 2025, following the swelling of Lake Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The government has announced plans to roll out a countrywide public awareness campaign targeting communities living in areas prone to floods and landslides, even as the Meteorological Department continues to issue routine weather alerts.

Speaking during the 48th graduation ceremony at the Kenya Forestry College in Londiani, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Baraza said the campaign aims to sensitise residents on climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

“We therefore call on Kenyans in the affected regions to be cautious and move to safer grounds. Areas that should be particularly avoided are riparian zones. Starting tomorrow, we will begin creating awareness among residents living in vulnerable areas on matters of climate change,” she said.

Baraza noted that cases of flooding and landslides have been on the rise in the Lake Victoria basin and parts of the Rift Valley region, warning that continued rainfall may worsen the situation.

During the event, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who led a moment of silence in honour of the 26 people killed in recent landslides in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said Parliament will push for increased budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Environment to enhance the fencing and protection of gazetted forests across the country.

“The rampant destruction and encroachment of forests continue to undermine the government’s efforts to achieve President William Ruto’s directive of planting 15 billion trees. The National Assembly will advocate for more funds to support the ministry’s conservation measures,” he said

Wetang’ula, further urged the ministry to map out disaster-prone areas and prioritise tree planting as a long-term mitigation strategy.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai noted that the county had already planted seven million tree seedlings, adding that his administration, in partnership with stakeholders, aims to achieve its target of 32 million trees by next year.

“The county has stepped up efforts to conserve the environment under programmes supported by the national government and development partners,” he said.

Mutai also announced that his government will sponsor forest extension officers for training at the Kenya Forestry College and provide paid internships for its graduates under the Equalizer Internship Programme for fresh university and college graduates.

Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot said his office, through the NG-CDF, had planted over 9,000 tree seedlings within the constituency, urging residents to take an active role in environmental conservation.

“We call on our residents, through community forest associations, to embrace tree planting and contribute towards the national goal of planting 15 billion trees,” said Cherorot.