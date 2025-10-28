KeNHA on the spot as floods cause widespread havoc in Lanet

Residents affected by floods in Nyonjoro, Lanet, Nakuru County, on October 26, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has come under scrutiny after floods destroyed livestock and crops, forcing hundreds of residents to flee Nyonjoro in Lanet, Nakuru County.

KeNHA has been accused of rerouting runoff water, originally meant to flow alongside the Ol-Kalou–Dundori–Nakuru Highway into Nyonjoro farms and homes through a narrow drainage channel.

Residents allege that when KeNHA tarmacked the road, it left part of the drainage system incomplete, leaving a stretch of nearly one kilometre undone.

On Saturday evening, residents were forced to flee their homes for safety, leaving livestock and domestic birds at the mercy of the floods.

Wairimu King’ori was among the victims as floods swept through most of her 1,000- banana plantation farm. “We have been growing bananas for years, but this year alone, floods have struck our two-acre farm five times. We’ve lost hundreds of thousands of shillings,” she said.

Wairimu said the floods caught them unawares because it had not rained in Nyonjoro that day, the water came from Dundori Hills, where it had poured heavily.

Salim Kamau, a retired teacher, said he had lost his only source of income as tenants abandoned his rental houses due to flooding.

He said he used to charge Sh6,000 per month but was forced to reduce it to Sh3,000 following tenant complaints. Even then, four of his eight tenants fled on Saturday after their homes flooded.

“The water mixes with sewage and waste before entering the houses. It’s a terrible sight when we try to drain it,” Kamau said.

He said he had spent Sh5 million constructing the eight one-bedroom units, but potential tenants now shun them due to constant flooding.

John Kimani said his elderly parents and grandparents were falling ill due to the damp conditions, suffering from arthritis and pneumonia. “We demolished our old house and built a raised one, but it still flooded on Saturday. Even our livestock were affected,” he said.

Several letters have been written to KeNHA, including two from the area chief, dated February 26, 2021 and September 12, 2025, and another from resident Wambui Wachira on August 18, 2025 addressed to the Director-General of KeNHA.

Area coordinator Peter Kiragu said KeNHA had been slow to act despite numerous complaints.

“Whenever there’s flooding, they show up and make promises, but nothing is ever done. The road was meant to help us, yet it’s become a source of destruction,” Kiragu said.

He added that floods had affected a dispensary, homes, farms, and even the local administration office, including the chief’s premises. “Over 200 homesteads with about 1,000 residents have been affected.

When contacted, KeNHA’s Corporate Communications Officer, Kariuki Thuku, said the authority was currently visiting the affected area to meet with residents. “We will give a way forward after the out meeting with the residents,” he said.