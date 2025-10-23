Youths forcefully take over public toilet in Naivasha

A group of youths have taken over the control of one of the public toilets in Naivasha town while accusing some politicians and senior county workers of selfishly benefiting from the facility.

The youths under the Mountain Group movers moved into the facility located at the Nairobi-Naivasha matatu terminus, saying that they had followed all the laid-down procedures.

But hours later, Viwandani MCA Mwangi Muraya termed the takeover as illegal, as there was currently a group legally contracted by the county to run the facility for three years.

For years, the busy and lucrative facility has been at the centre of fights between youths and incoming leaders due to the thousands of shillings collected daily.

According to the group leader Edward Gathitu, for years, the public toilet had benefited some MCAs and politicians allied to the current regime.

He said that the contract for the current group had expired, but some county officials who were benefiting had failed to give a chance to other applicants.

“We have decided to move in and take over the control of this toilet as it will benefit tens of youths instead of a few individuals,” he said.

The group secretary, David Mbugua, noted that they had waited for years to take over the running of the toilet, adding that it would benefit jobless, local youths.

“For years we have been involved in planting trees around Naivasha, and after applying to take over the services of the toilet, we have decided to move in,” he said.

This was echoed by Simon King’ori, who noted that they could no longer stand back and watch as the facility continued to benefit a few individuals.

“The people who have been running this toilet are fully employed by the county, unlike the jobless youths who want to earn a living from it,” he said.

But Viwandani MCA, who has been accused one of those running the facility, dismissed the takeover, adding that he would make sure that the youths were kicked out.

“There are procedures on how this facility runs, and currently, there is a group running it, and we shall not allow a few individuals to interfere with public facilities,” he said.