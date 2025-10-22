Family demands justice for kin found murdered in Nakuru

Chelsea Clare, Frankline Mogaka, and Lucy Moraa hold a photo of their late father William Nyabera, in Kapsoton Village, Nakuru West, on October 21, 2025. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Residents of Kapsoton village in Ingobor, Nakuru West, have decried rising insecurity following a spate of murders and incidents of bodies being dumped in the area.



The latest victim is William Nyabera, who served as a driver at the Kenya News Agency (KNA) under the Ministry of Information before his recent deployment to the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Neighbours came to my home on October 12, 2025, at around 9 pm. They told me that my husband had been attacked on his way home,” said Pacifica Kemunto, the widow of the deceased.

Kemunto and her children rushed to the scene only to find Nyabera lying lifeless on the road.

“His body was still warm, but he didn’t have a pulse. The police rushed him to the hospital but we were told he was long gone. He had eight stab wounds on different parts of the body,” said Kemunto.

She called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to speed up investigations into the murder.

“We have complied with the DCI, and we have high expectations that they will expose and arrest the suspects behind the murder and also for other victims,” Kemunto said.

Leonida Bogonko, a community policing elder said that there were signs of struggle at the scene.

“The manner in which they attacked him gave him no second chance to survive. It was brutal. They stole his motorcycle too and left him to die on the deserted road,” said Bogonko.

The residents are now calling on the national and county governments to address the insecurity in the area and install high mast floodlights.



“This is not the first case. We are recording attacks every month. We are within the municipality but have no lighting on our roads. We need to have lights to restore safety in our estate,” said Charles Ogamba.

George Magutu, another elder, said that the police post was located far away, making them easy targets for criminals.

“If a crime happens here, it takes the police a long time to respond. Our plea to the Ministry of Interior is for them to set up a police post within our village,” said Magutu.

Police records indicate that between April and October 2025, five people were found murdered, two of them killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the area.

Nakuru West Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Kirui said that the matter is under investigation.

“We have several persons of interest on our radar and hope to bring the real culprits to book soon. We have engaged the county security committee on the residents’ request for a police post,” said Mr Kirui.