Outrage as Maasai Mara lions die under mysterious circumstances

Orkitok, an icon Maasai Mara lion was found dead in June this year after being reported missing. [KWS]

Wildlife lovers are up in arms over the growing cases of killings and disappearances of lions in the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

The enthusiasts — many of them photographers, conservationists, and safari guides — have flooded social media platforms with emotional tributes and demands for justice following the alleged killing of Oloshipa, one of the reserve’s most loved lions.

Two weeks ago, intestines believed to belong to Oloshipa were discovered. The silence from both the Narok County Government and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has only deepened frustration among conservation advocates.

Oloshipa’s death follows a grim pattern. Earlier this year, Lorkulup, a legendary member of the Rongai Pride, dubbed “the best buffalo hunter in the Mara,” was found dead under unclear circumstances.

Snake bites

Lorkulup, who had survived spear wounds, snake bites and buffalo charges over seven years, reportedly died during an eland hunt. But many questioned that explanation after his carcass was discovered near Maji ya Fisi — an area notorious for illegal livestock grazing.

Another famous lion, Oloisipa, a dominant male, was also found dead in a separate incident. And in 2024, Olobor, one of the most photographed lions in the Mara, disappeared without a trace, sparking international concern and a protracted court battle.

As the Mara’s pride disappears, one haunting question lingers — if the guardians of the wild cannot protect its kings, who will?

Wildlife photographer and Black Rockers Foundation (BRF) founder Dr Bownaan Kamal has accused some within the conservation community of deceit and cover-up.

“There is a dark side to conservation in the Mara that few dare to speak about — a hidden network that manipulates truth, silences voices, and treats lions not as apex predators but as commodities for fame, content, and money,” said Dr. Kamal.

Hidden corruption

He claims Oloshipa’s death had exposed hidden corruption in the Maasai Mara.

“While BRF and its team searched day and night with hope and faith, others stayed quiet — watching from the shadows, collecting funds, and turning lion survival into betting games. When we finally found Oloshipa’s remains on October 1, none of the so-called protectors came forward. No coordinates shared—no help offered. Only silence,” he lamented.

According to him, guides were intimidated, evidence concealed, and those speaking out threatened.

“Oloshipa’s case isn’t just a tragedy — it’s a mirror showing the corruption that has poisoned the land of kings,” Kamal declared.

Conservation advocate Sally Puz has described the Mara as “hell for lions.” “We are being made to believe these lions died naturally or in fights, but that’s not true. Too many people are profiting from their deaths,” she said.

Another activist, Neda Seda, blamed illegal grazing in the reserve for escalating human-lion conflicts.

“In the Mara, lions are tortured, broken, and killed. If we don’t pressure KWS and the county government, we’ll lose them forever,” she warned.

KWS has often attributed the deaths to territorial fights, but poisoning is a recurring threat. Three weeks ago, six lions in Oleisukut Conservancy survived suspected poisoning after quick intervention by a veterinary team.

In February 2025, poisoning in Pololeti Game Reserve — just three kilometers from the Maasai Mara border — killed five lions, including Osopia, a pride male, and at least 13 hyenas.

Tests by the Government Chemist confirmed the presence of toxic agrochemicals such as XMC, triapenthenol, and bifenthrin — all deadly to wildlife.

“These substances are highly toxic and pose a severe risk when ingested,” said Dr Muendo Muthini, who signed the toxicology report.

The Mara Predator Conservation Programme (MPCP) last week reported that human-wildlife conflict rose sharply in 2025, with a 35 per cent increase in hyena-related incidents and more frequent lion attacks on livestock.

In one incident on May 23, 2025, a poisoned lion was found near Ng’osuani settlement after it allegedly killed three calves. “The lion was disoriented and died shortly after our arrival,” MPCP reported.

Such cases are not new. In 2015, lions from the famous Marsh Pride—made world-famous by the BBC’s Big Cat Diary—were poisoned after preying on livestock.

The deaths of lioness Bibi and two others provoked international outrage and calls for tighter protection.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) reports that lions have lost over 90 per cent of their historical range and are now extinct in 26 African countries. Only about 20,000 lions remain — a staggering drop from 200,000 a century ago.