Two more law firms shut, duo arrested in LSK crackdown on quacks

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has shut down two more law firms and apprehended two people for masquerading as lawyers within Nakuru County.

The LSK national and Nakuru chapter leadership, SAID the fake lawyers’ syndicate had led to the loss of millions of shillings, tarnishing the society’s name.

Wangari Mwangi, the LSK Chair Nakuru Chapter said two were arrested last week from different law firms.

“The two include one person who has been posing as a lawyer in Nakuru and another who is posing as a clerk in a law firm,” said Ms Wangari.

She said the two had been defrauding litigants and were forced to shut down the law firms.

“We have closed down two offices, removed the signage and put notice that the same would remain shut until they comply with the LSK terms,” she said.

Wangari revealed that the raid, followed a complaint by a family in Nyandarua who were defrauded at least Sh89,000 in a succession case.

She said they recovered stamps and confiscated files and other relevant documents.

Wangari admitted that genuine lawyers were harbouring quacks while others were not complying with the regulations

She warned law firms that had allegedly been harbouring fake lawyers and quacks, that they would go after them.

“We have satellite offices being manned by quacks when the regulations provide that all law firms must be manned by licensed lawyers,” she said.

Wangari called on the public to do due diligence before engaging lawyers, insisting that the syndicate is so advanced that it is hard to differentiate between genuine lawyers and masqueraders.

Lawyer Steve Mbugua, the convener of the practice standard and ethics committee, said that the quacks had infiltrated in sale agreements for land and vehicles, among others.

“The public is losing a lot of money and falling into dubious engagements by unqualified persons. We will be doing a continuous process to ensure we curb the same,” said Mbugua.

He said that the LSK crackdown had so far covered 40 counties and they were working on a taskforce for every region to expand the exercise.

“We are putting everyone on notice and we will not relent on the war. We will extend the same to counties and sub-counties, especially in upcountry towns,” he said.

Mbugua regretted that most of the quacks are former lawyers who run dubious businesses after drifting off from the LSK.

Lawyer Teresia Wavinya said that the fake lawyers have become bold because once arrested, the prosecution offices do not prefer charges against them.

“We need to work together with investigative bodies and others, to ensure we do not relent on the war or risk losing the sanctity of the society,” said Wavinya.

She pointed out that some of the masqueraders have the audacity to threaten LSK, because they are shielded by either their colleagues or the investigative body.