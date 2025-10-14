County fights malnutrition despite high food productivity

Nakuru County Director for Medical Services Daniel Wainaina. [File, Standard]

Nakuru County is regarded as a major contributor to the national food basket, but ironically, recent studies indicate that the majority of its population lacks access to nutritious and healthy food.

Statistics at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, the county’s referral facility, indicate that every month, an average of 250 children are brought in due to malnutrition.

Among these, between 90 and 150 suffer from acute malnutrition and are admitted for closer monitoring by nutritionists at the facility.

“About 10 years ago, we were among the leaders in the country with 27 per cent of our children stunted. We are now at 18 per cent, and our target is to get below 10 per cent. Additionally, three per cent of our children are malnourished, which we want to eliminate,” said Nakuru County Director for Medical Services, Dr Daniel Wainaina.

Aside from informal settlements, Nakuru West, Nakuru East and Rongai sub-counties lead in malnutrition due to poverty and lack of nutrition knowledge.

In Kasarani in Elburgon, women confessed to their inability to adhere to the recommended exclusive breastfeeding.

“The main source of livelihood here is farm work. It is not practical for a mother to stay at home or express enough milk for the first six months after delivery. She has to go to work,” said Susan Wairimu.

Apollo Ougo, a community health promoter in Elburgon, noted that although many people have the capacity to produce crops and keep animals, they sell them instead of supplementing their diet.

“In Marioshoni, we have a challenge of families growing nutritious crops. Others keep chickens and cattle. Unfortunately, they sell the crops, milk and eggs to purchase less nutritious food from the shops, contributing to malnutrition,” said Ougo.

To address this challenge, the county government of Nakuru, in collaboration with CASCADE non-governmental organisation, have launched public awareness campaigns on proper nutrition.

“Joint studies have been done, and we now have a baseline for the 2025-2030 nutrition plan, where nutrition will be given prominence. Already, the Education department has made the biggest allocation towards this,” said Dr Wainaina.

Zipporah Ngugi, the County Executive Committee Member for Education, said that the department initiated a school feeding programme in all public Early Childhood Development and Education centres.

“In consultation with health experts and approval by the Ministry of Health, children in all ECDEs are getting porridge from fortified flour throughout the week in an effort to address the malnutrition challenge,” said Ms Ngugi.

Patricia Wasuna, a representative of CASCADE, said under the programme, they are engaging community-based organisations and community health promoters to sensitise them on nutrition.

“We are advocating for better implementation of nutrition policies and building capacity on nutrition advocacy. These families can attain a balanced diet using locally available food,” said Wasuna.