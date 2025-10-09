Union wants teachers withdrawn from Litein High School over riots

The closed Litein High school gate after the institution was closed after students went on the rampage.[FILE,Standard]

A teachers' union is calling for its members to withdraw from Litein High School in Kericho County following the recent student unrest.

Mary Rotich, the Executive Secretary of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Kericho branch, has formally requested the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to withdraw all teachers assigned to the school immediately.

The unrest left staff traumatised and resulted in property damage worth millions. Rotich stated that the 38 teachers at the school are still affected by the incident.

During the incident, staff quarters were raided, and property valued at approximately Sh4.8 million was either looted or destroyed amid the chaos.

"The houses belonging to teachers were set on fire, and their belongings were destroyed. The rioting students even wore the teachers' clothing, which was incredibly disrespectful," Rotich said.

She expressed that the teachers are demoralised and unfit to continue teaching in the current environment.

"Teachers are still feeling discouraged and disheartened. We are urging the TSC to withdraw all teachers from Litein High School so that we can re -evaluate the situation. The TSC should recall the teachers immediately," Rotich emphasised.

Rotich also criticised comments made by Parents Association lawyer Danstan Omari, accusing him of disparaging teachers who are seeking compensation for their losses.

"Even if the students are allowed to return, the teachers are not prepared to teach them because the way the parents and their lawyer speak shows a lack of respect for teachers. They are not ready to resume teaching," she asserted.

Additionally, Rotich rejected claims from some parents and their lawyer, suggesting that teachers may have played a role in instigating the strike for financial gain.

"It is incorrect for parents to think that the school and teachers encouraged the student strike at Litein High School to profit financially. That is a gross misunderstanding that must be addressed," she stated.

The school board has requested each parent to pay Sh49,699 per student, totalling Sh69 million for all 1,400 students, to cover damages from the strike. However, parents have since filed a lawsuit to contest this directive.

Rotich maintained that the safety, dignity, and welfare of the teachers must take precedence, insisting that no learning should resume at Litein High School until the situation is thoroughly resolved.

Bureti MP Kibet Komingoi linked the unrest at the school to drug abuse and urged local security agencies to gather intelligence on drug peddling in educational institutions and take action against those responsible.

"Stern action should be taken against individuals who instigate school strikes," he asserted.

In a circular dated September 30, County Director of Education Julius Ngoneshi warned school principals in Kericho County against concealing student misconduct during transfers.

The Ministry of Education stated that those found guilty will be held personally accountable.

Ngoneshi indicated that principals who issue release letters without disclosing a student’s behavior will face consequences if any disciplinary issues arise at the new school.

"The Ministry has developed and issued instructions regarding the transfer and admission of students, which principals must strictly adhere to," the circular states.

This warning comes in response to concerns that some principals are admitting students who have been expelled or transferred due to indiscipline—especially those involved in strikes—without proper documentation.

The guidelines stipulate that transfers must follow a structured process, depending on whether they are within a sub-county, between counties, across regions, or for national schools.

Each type of transfer requires authorisation from specific officials, including the Sub-County Director of Education (SCDE), the County Director of Education (CDE), and the Director of Secondary Education and Special Programmes.