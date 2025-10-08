×
Woman hacks ex-husband to death over a mobile phone

By Kiprono Kurgat | Oct. 8, 2025
Caption

Grief has engulfed Samoget village in Bomet after a woman hacked her husband to death following a disagreement over a mobile phone.

According to Michael Singa, the Bomet East Subcounty police commander, the victim, 33-year-old Emmanuel Kiprono, was assaulted by his 25-year-old wife, Faith Cherono.

It is alleged that the couple had separated, and Faith returned to demand the return of her mobile phone.

During the altercation, she struck him on the head with a sharp object and subsequently fled the scene, leaving him bleeding profusely.

Members of the public rushed Kiprono to Longisa Hospital for treatment, but he was later referred to AGC Tenwek Hospital for specialized care, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the suspect eventually surrendered herself at Tendwet police station, located in the newly created Amalo Subcounty in Narok County.

Officers investigated the crime scene, documenting that the victim had sustained deep cuts on the back of his head.

The police have confirmed that the suspect is in custody and that investigations are ongoing.

