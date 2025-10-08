Confusion as Nakuru county staff hired in 2014 sacked

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika before the Senate CPAC Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on September 3, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Nakuru County Government has sent home 24 workers hired in January 2014.

The employees were originally placed under permanent and pensionable (PNP) terms, effective August 1, 2025.

Termination letters, dated July 28, 2025, were signed by Joseph Kibusia, the recently appointed Chief Officer for Public Service and Devolution.

The letters stated that the workers would cease to be county employees as of October 1. The correspondence was sent through the Director of Human Resource Management.

The letters indicated that the appointments contravened Section 63 of the County Government Act and the Laws of Kenya.

However, the letters did not detail how the appointments breached this section, which grants power to the County Public Service Board to appoint and promote staff at the request of the Chief Officer.

“This is to convey the decision of the board that your appointment as a Clerical Officer by the County Secretary and Head of Public Service, dated January 20, 2014, was in contravention of Section 63 of the County Government Act and the Laws of Kenya,” stated one of the letters.

The Standard obtained a letter dismissing a cleaning supervisor, indicating that his appointment was terminated on July 31, 2025.

Controversially, the letter acknowledged that a suitability assessment conducted by the PSB had deemed the supervisor qualified for PNP status. “The assessment shows that based on your qualifications, you were to be appointed under permanent and pensionable terms effective August 1, 2025,” the letter read.

However, it added that another communication from the PSB’s secretary, dated August 20, noted that the supervisor’s appointment was contingent upon individual acceptance.

“The board informed this office that you did not pick the appointment letter, hence you are deemed to have not accepted the offer of appointment,” the letter suggested.

Consequently, Kibusia said the department was following directives from the board to terminate the supervisor’s employment. “By a copy of this letter, the Director of Human Resource Management is hereby requested to facilitate a smooth handover and further clearance of the officer,” concluded the letter.

Among those dismissed were senior office assistants, cleaning supervisors, and office secretaries. Naivasha East Ward Representative Stanley Karanja strongly opposed the dismissal, saying it lacked sense.

He questioned how the same board that had recommended the employees for PNP status could also declare their 2014 appointments illegal.