Kericho lands official arrested for demanding Sh210,000 to process title deeds

By Nikko Tanui | Oct. 1, 2025
Property title deeds. [Courtesy/iStock]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a senior clerical officer from the Ministry of Lands in Kericho for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes to process land title deeds.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the suspect, identified as Dallington Kipkurui Mutai, was apprehended during an operation conducted by officers from the Commission’s South Rift Regional Office.

Investigations revealed that he had demanded Sh210,000 from a complainant to facilitate the issuance of title deeds for two parcels of land.

The EACC reported that Mutai was arrested after he received the money, following weeks of surveillance and public complaints.

“The officer had reportedly made it a routine practice to demand facilitation fees before initiating the processing of title deeds, which frustrated service delivery at the lands registry,” the Commission noted.

Mutai was booked at the Kericho Police Station and was later released on a Sh50,000 cash bail, pending arraignment.

The Commission stated that this arrest is part of a broader anti-corruption crackdown on government offices that provide essential services such as land management, licensing, and public records.

EACC emphasised that corruption in these institutions denies citizens equal access to services and erodes trust in the government.

“The Commission will continue to enhance intelligence gathering, surveillance, and sting operations in public offices where bribery is rampant. Our aim is to ensure that services are accessed fairly, efficiently, and without the burden of illegal payments,” EACC said.

The agency urged the public to report graft cases promptly and assured that whistleblowers would be protected.

Mutai is expected to face charges once investigations are complete, and the file is forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

