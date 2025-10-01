Body of missing South Sudanese recovered from Lake Nakuru

The body of Mach Mayien Anyieth, 21, a South Sudanese national, is moved to PNN Mortuary on September 30,2025 after being recovered from Lake Nakuru National Park. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The body of a 21-year-old South Sudanese nationalist, Mach Mayien Anyieth, who went missing on Friday, has been recovered from Lake Nakuru.

Anyieth is believed to have drowned while fishing in the lake with his friends.

Bol Ajak, the chairman of the South Sudanese community in Nakuru, confirmed that the body was retrieved and taken to PNN Mortuary.

Ajak reported that Anyieth had left home with friends around 7:30 PM on Friday without informing his parents of his whereabouts.

“On September 27, we were notified by his four friends that he was missing and had drowned in the lake,” he stated.

The incident was reported to the Mwariki police post as a missing person case, and it was later discovered that his friends had already submitted a report.

Anyieth was a Form Three student at Flamingo High School in Nakuru.

On Sunday, after receiving permission, a search began with the assistance of the police.

Unfortunately, the body was not found initially.

“We were given a day’s interval before resuming the search on Tuesday, and fortunately, we were able to recover the body,” Ajak added.

He mentioned that security agencies will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the cause of death.

Ajak noted that they have not yet established why Anyieth went fishing, as he had not shared any plans with his family.

He urged both Kenyans and South Sudanese to respect the law and avoid illegal activities.

“I call upon South Sudanese living in Kenya to comply with the laws of the land and to respect the law. Mach was well-liked by many Kenyans. We appreciate the support of the police in locating the body,” he remarked.

This incident follows another case where Brian Odhiambo, a fisherman, disappeared after reportedly going fishing and was reportedly confronted by Kenya Wildlife Officers patrolling the park.