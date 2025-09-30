×
Mother of two stabs herself to death after fallout with husband

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 30, 2025
Crime Scene. [File, Standard]

Residents of a Naivasha estate are struggling to come to terms with an incident in which a mother of two committed suicide outside her in-laws' home following a fall-out with her husband.

During the incident in County Council Estate, the 33-year-old stabbed herself in the chest with a kitchen knife and was pronounced dead on arrival at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital, as cases of suicide continue to rise.

According to Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama, the woman, who was living with her two children, first confronted her husband, a motorcycle operator, with threats that she would take her own life.

“The couple fell out last year and had been living separately before this tragic incident occurred,” Kiama said. “The woman first dropped the two children at her husband’s workplace before proceeding to a local bar, where she drank until late in the evening.”

At around 10pm, the woman, who was allegedly intoxicated, arrived at her in-laws' home and attempted to gain entry. When she failed, she stabbed herself once in the chest. Relatives and members of the public rushed her to hospital, but she was confirmed dead on arrival, according to the DCIO.

“We have opened an inquest into the incident, and the former husband has recorded a statement as part of our investigations,” Kiama said.

The incident comes as gender-focused groups and police raise concerns over a rising number of suicide cases in the lakeside town, mainly involving men and minors.

According to John Kinuthia, chair of the GBV cluster group, the town has recorded over 40 cases of suicide this year, with middle-aged men being the most affected.

He said that, together with partners, the group had organised various activities to address the rising cases. Initial investigations by the cluster group indicated that issues related to school or family life had contributed to the surge.

“We are concerned by the increasing number of suicides, mainly among youths, and we have launched a campaign encouraging them to speak out,” Kinuthia said.

He added that the group would be holding sensitisation workshops in schools and workplaces, even as suicide cases continue to be reported across the town. He noted that, unlike past incidents involving only adults, minors have increasingly been affected, raising fear and anxiety among parents.

