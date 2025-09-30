Kericho leaders target student arson with caning, transfer limits

The closed Litein High school gate after the institution was closed after students went on the rampage. [Courtesy]

Kericho leaders are calling for strict measures to address the destruction of school property and prevent student unrest.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Belgut MP Nelson Koech have proposed legal action, restrictions on transferring students, and the possible reintroduction of corporal punishment.

Speaking at Chemamul Secondary School, Koech emphasised that students who set fire to schools should be treated as criminals and placed in approved institutions.

“Such students should not escape with light punishments. They should be sent to approved schools to learn proper behavior,” said Koech.

His comments followed a violent protest at Litein High School, where students, accompanied by their parents, were ordered to collect their belongings after the unrest resulted in millions of shillings in damages.

Koech urged school principals in the county to refuse transfer requests from students expelled for indiscipline, arguing that parents should bear the costs of repairing damaged school infrastructure.

“We will make it difficult for any student involved in arson to transfer to another school. They should stay at their original institutions while parents handle the reconstruction,” he said.

Cheruiyot also stated that it is time to reconsider the policy that banned corporal punishment in schools, insisting that this ban has led to weakened discipline among students.

“The country must engage in a broader discussion about the school policy that outlawed caning. Even the Bible states that if you spare the rod, you spoil the child,” Cheruiyot noted.

He added, “The destruction of school property began the moment caning was banned. The experts who advocated for this recommendation misadvised the country.”

Cheruiyot praised the residents of Kapkatet for intervening to stop Tengecha Boys' students from escalating last week's unrest after they torched a dormitory.

“Most schools in this county were built through the contributions of parents and the local community. They understand the pain of such destruction. Any student unwilling to learn should consider dropping out instead of causing havoc,” he said.

Kericho KUPPET Executive Secretary Mary Rotich condemned the students' strike, deeming it a serious case of indiscipline.

She urged parents to take greater responsibility in guiding their children. “Discipline begins at home.

This is a wake-up call for all of us to instill responsibility in our children. Parents must not abdicate their duty of upbringing to schools,” she stated.

Former Bureti MP and Roads Minister Franklin Bett, who facilitated the construction of the destroyed administration block at Litein High School in the 1990s, expressed his sadness over the incident.

He suggested the possibility of a “third force” being involved and called for independent investigations by the Ministries of Education and Interior to determine if the destruction was a premeditated act of arson.

“The school leadership must clarify whether they had prior knowledge of the attack. This incident demands a thorough and independent probe,” Bett said.

John Rop, a former Principal of Litein Boys High School, described the incident as a significant setback, particularly for candidates preparing for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

“It will be a disaster if candidates cannot sit for their examinations due to this destruction. The Ministry of Education, parents, and the Board of Management must urgently meet to ensure continuity of learning and safeguard the future of the candidates,” he said.