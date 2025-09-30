Trans Nzoia targets over 113,000 new voters ahead of 2027 polls

Trans Nzoia County Election Manager Patrick Wanyama. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) aims to register 113,770 new voters in Trans Nzoia County in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

County Election Manager Patrick Wanyama stated that this initiative is part of an ongoing enhanced voter registration exercise designed to increase participation in the upcoming elections.

“Our goal is to ensure that every eligible citizen in Trans Nzoia is registered and ready to vote. We project that by the time we head to the ballot in 2027, the county will have 512,715 registered voters, up from 398,981 in the last general election,” Wanyama told The Standard.

He provided the projected voter totals for each constituency: Kwanza (97,464), Endebess (65,141), Saboti (112,302), Kiminini (119,828), and Cherang’any (118,016).

Wanyama noted that the IEBC is currently conducting continuous voter registration across all five constituencies, with an expected addition of 8,719 new voters during this phase.

The commission is using KIEMS kits to capture biometric data and personal details, allowing updates to the voter register within ten days.

In addition to registering new voters, the IEBC is processing transfers, correcting personal details, and removing the names of deceased voters to maintain an accurate register.

“We have mechanisms in place to ensure inclusivity. Our officers are prepared to reach out to elderly and marginalised groups who may have difficulty accessing IEBC offices,” Wanyama said.

To improve accessibility, the IEBC is working to establish a voter registration desk at the Kitale Huduma Centre. Future phases will also expand registration to prisons and diaspora communities in anticipation of upcoming by-elections.

Among the new registrants is James Kamau, a 20-year-old first-time voter.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment. Voting gives us a voice, and I’m ready to make mine count,” Kamau expressed.

The IEBC has identified young, first-time voters as a key demographic in its outreach strategy, with civic education campaigns planned in tertiary institutions and local communities.

“We encourage the youth to take voter registration seriously. They are the future of this country, and their participation is vital in shaping the leadership they want to see,” Wanyama added.

The IEBC is urging all unregistered citizens to take advantage of the ongoing registration exercise to ensure they can participate in shaping the country’s future.