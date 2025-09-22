Former assistant chief, son on the run after deadly land attacks in Naivasha

Crime Scene. [Photo, Standard]

Police in Naivasha are pursuing a former assistant Chief and his son, suspected of being behind a series of attacks reported in the area.

This follows two attacks in the area of Maella that left one person dead and three others nursing injuries.

The retired government officer is accused of planning the attacks over land ownership around the vast Ng’ati farm before fleeing to a neighboring county.

During the attacks, a group of herders attacked four men, seriously injuring them.

According to Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama, the victims had positively identified the Chief and his son as they are well known in the area.

Kiama noted that the suspect was incidentally out of bond over another assault case involving land in the agriculturally rich area.

“We have launched a manhunt for the former Assistant Chief and his son over the recent attacks that left one dead and three others seriously injured,” he said.

The CID boss noted that calm had been restored in the area after a week of anxiety, adding that once arrested, the two suspects would be charged with murder.

Former area MCA Kariuki Mujing’a called on the police to move with haste and arrest all the suspects, as residents were living in fear.

“The deceased was found farming and was attacked for no reason while his son was left with an arrow lodged in his leg, and we are demanding justice,” he said.

Separately, residents of Naivasha woke up to a rude shock to find the body of a man dumped near Naivasha High School with his clothes covered in blood.

There were reports that the middle-aged man was stabbed several times after he was found in a married woman’s house in the nearby Kabati estate.

The DCIO confirmed the incident, adding that they had launched investigations following the brutal murder, though no one had been arrested.

Kiama said that the body was found outside one of the bars by members of the public, who in turn called the police before the body was collected and taken to the local mortuary.

“From initial investigations, the deceased was murdered through stabs on his back, and we are following some leads and expect to make an arrest soon,” he said.