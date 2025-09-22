Tragedy as mother of three killed by elephant while fetching water in West Pokot

An elephant grazing in the Ngare Ndare forest in Buuri, Meru County. [Photo, Standard]

A 27-year-old woman was killed by an elephant on Friday night while fetching water in Masol Location, West Pokot County.

The victim, identified as Chepokupuch Lokodet, was attacked at around 9:00 pm near Kangisha village, barely 100 metres from her home.

Masol Senior Chief Robert Loyotoman confirmed the incident.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found the woman lying dead. An elephant had trampled her, and her jerrycan was thrown aside,” said Loyotoman.

Chepokupuch had gone to fetch water from a nearby river together with another woman when they encountered the elephant. While her companion managed to escape, she was overpowered and killed on the spot.

The deceased was a mother of three young children aged five years, three-and-a-half years, and one year. Her husband was away in Kainuk, herding cattle at the time of the incident.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers later retrieved the body and moved it to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The attack has left residents of Masol in shock, with many raising concerns over the growing cases of human-wildlife conflict in the region.

“This is not the first time elephants have caused trouble here. We are living in fear because our people have to fetch water and graze animals near bushes where elephants roam,” said Nancy Cherotich

Locals are now urging KWS to intensify patrols and put measures in place to protect villagers living close to game corridors. They argue that despite repeated complaints, little has been done to prevent loss of lives and property.

Human-wildlife conflict remains a major challenge in arid parts of West Pokot, where communities often compete with wild animals for scarce water sources, especially during the dry season. Elephants in particular have been known to stray into villages in search of food and water.

For Chepokupuch’s family, the tragedy has dealt a devastating blow. Her three young children have been left without a mother, and neighbours are appealing for government support for the grieving family.

“This is a young woman whose life has been cut short in the most painful way. Her children are too young to understand what has happened," Chepokupuch Mark, a relative, said.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid risky areas at night while promising to work with KWS to prevent similar incidents in the future.