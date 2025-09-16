×
'We'll pull it down': Maa community threatens Orly Airpark fence over jobs row

By David Njaaga | Sep. 16, 2025
Olooloitisho elder Godfrey Ntapayia with Maa community members in Birika on September 16, 2025, protesting against Orly Airpark over jobs, corporate social responsibility pledges and a liaison officer. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Maa community in Birika, Kajiado County, has given Orly Airpark seven days to meet demands for jobs, a police post and better engagement or face a shutdown of operations.

Elders and youths warned they would dismantle the airport’s electric fence if the ultimatum lapses without action.

They also want a liaison officer appointed to link the community with the airport’s management.

“Frustrating the Kenya School of Flying from expanding their runway is curtailing local investments in our neighbourhood. This has a negative effect on the many unemployed young people in the county,” said Olooloitisho elder Godfrey Ntapayia on Tuesday, September 16.

The Kenya School of Flying, which operates at the airstrip, says it has been blocked from extending its grass runway, which it considers ideal for pilot training.

 The dispute has put the school at odds with the Orly Park Board of Management.

Board chairman Christian Strebel said the runway was upgraded to category C in line with Kenya Civil Aviation Authority requirements.

“Having a grass lawn runway presents a challenge to the operations of the airport since it is not an all-weather runway,” noted Strebel.

Ntapayia accused the airpark of offering minimal benefits in its 25 years in the county, citing unfulfilled promises on the police post, lack of corporate social responsibility projects and few job opportunities.

Strebel said Orly Park is ready to build a police post once the community provides land. He added that a liaison officer has been recruited to bridge relations.

 “Orly Park exists as a company that runs an airport providing infrastructure for business investors to operate on. The investors are required to provide community social responsibility causes to Barika residents,” he added.

He noted the airport also provides water and grazing grounds for local livestock.

Isinya Deputy County Commissioner Michael Yator intervened during the protest, promising to engage the board to address the grievances.

