Farmhand confesses to killing elderly couple

Pius Machogu, 72, and Jerusha Kwamboka, 70, whose bodies were found in a well in Elburgon. [Courtesy]

A farmhand has confessed to murdering an elderly couple in Elburgon, Njoro, Nakuru county.

Sisa Juma Wanyama admitted to murdering his employers, Pius Machogu 72, and Jerusha Kwamboka 70, and disposing of their bodies in a water well within their compound.

Molo Sub County Police Commander Timon Odingo confirmed the incident on Monday, saying that a search is underway for the couple's house girl who disappeared a few days before the murder.

"The suspect has been arrested and investigations are ongoing. He has since admitted to murdering and dumping the bodies of the couple in a well within the compound,” Odingo confirmed.

“We are also looking for a house girl who lived with the murdered couple. Until we find her, we treat her as a missing person," Odingo said.

The house girl, who was only identified as Maureen, disagreed with the suspect before she went missing. The water well where the bodies of Pius Machogu and Jerusha Kwamboka were dumped in Elburgon, on September 15, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

According to the family members, the suspect had worked for the couple for only two months and had an affair with the house girl.

"Unfortunately, the girl disappeared after a disagreement with the suspect. Being a concerned parent, my father asked him about the whereabouts of the girl and he turned on him and hit him with an axe, killing him," claimed Chris Ayienda, the deceased's son.

Ayienda said that the mysterious disappearance of the house girl raised suspicion after the suspect was found in possession of her phone.

“He had her phone yet he claimed that the girl had travelled back to her home,” Ayienda said.

The neighbors said that the mysterious disappearance of the couple raised alarm since they were staunch churchgoers.

Their phones, too went unanswered, prompting the villagers to storm the compound.

'I received a call that the couple had not been spotted for the entire day and their phones were going unanswered, something which raised suspicion since they are very active in church activities," Bartholomew Nyandieka, a village elder said.

Upon storming the compound, Nyandieka said they found the farmhard but the couple was missing.

"We notified the police who took over the investigations. Sadly, we found the couple’s bodies within the well, which we retrieved. We are worried however, that the girl might have been murdered too," Nyandieka added.

The residents called for speedy investigations to establish the whereabouts of the house girl.