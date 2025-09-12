×
Cheboi raises concern over malnutrition in Baringo

By Yvonne Chepkwony | Sep. 12, 2025
Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi. [File, Standard]

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has raised concerns over persistent malnutrition in the county, claiming one in every four children suffers from stunted growth.

Cheboi regretted that the alarming statistics were worrying and needed urgent intervention to ensure that children have access to proper nutrition.

The governor was speaking during the launch of the Baringo County Nutrition Action Plan (CNAP 2023–2027) in a hotel in Baringo.

The governor observed that over 20,000 children lack access to a sufficiently diverse diet necessary for growth and development and need urgent intervention.

 “I am deeply concerned that currently, one in every four children in Baringo is stunted, meaning they are too short for their age and face significant challenges in growth, development, and reaching their full potential,” Cheboi said.

Cheboi explained that many communities in marginalized areas live in unsanitary conditions, which aggravate both child and maternal mortality.

Malnutrition, the governor said, carries socioeconomic consequences that affect learning, increased child morbidity, and reduced survival.

Cheboi says nutrition is central to building human capital, strengthening economic resilience, and ensuring equitable service delivery.

In an effort to tame the menace, Cheboi said that the county is working with partners to reduce malnutrition.

“Our goal is ambitious but achievable: to halve the rate of stunting to one in eight children, that is 12 percent, through coordinated, multisector efforts across health, education, agriculture, water, and social protection,” he added.

He stated that the CNAP 2023–2027 has been coordinated by a multisectoral approach by engaging experts from the key sectors.

 Cheboi said that funding allocations have been allocated for the recruitment of health workers, operationalization of new health facilities, and strengthening the primary healthcare platforms.

“These efforts are critical for improving nutrition outcomes, especially at the community level, where early interventions have the greatest impact,” he added.

A survey conducted by Health and Nutrition SMART in 2019 revealed that acute malnutrition was reported in Tiaty.

