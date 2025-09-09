'I escaped death countless times': How a feared bandit laid down his gun for peace

When Arthur Komen was not dodging the hail of bullets from bandits and police officers, he was plotting a raid in caves within the troubled Kerio Valley.
Alongside peers, they would retreat into caves in the rugged Kerio escarpments in Elgeyo Marakwet, where a meticulous script to avenge a raid was written.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article