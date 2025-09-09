Government to rehabilitate dams in Trans Nzoia to curb floods

Some of the victims displaced by floods after river Sabwani in Trans Nzoia 's Kwanza sub county burst its banks, receive donations donated by the county government. [File, Standard]

The government would rehabilitate key damaged dams in Trans Nzoia County to stop recurring flooding that has displaced thousands of families over the years.

In the plan, Marinda and Aseka dams are the priority, with authorities warning against encroachment in the catchment areas.

Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi said the initiative will protect residents from the devastating effects of flash floods and restore the damaged critical infrastructures.

"This is about protecting lives and livelihoods. For years, our people have suffered from floods, losing property and crops. We must take bold action, which includes reclaiming catchment areas from encroachers," said Wanyonyi.

The MP said these after the distribution of food aid to flood victims in Jamanoor and other parts of the constituency.

Wanyonyi cautioned that individuals who have illegally settled or engaged in activities around dam catchments would face strict consequences, noting that such encroachment has increased flood risks.

Along the Sabwani River, where floodwaters have frequently overflowed, residents are beginning to see signs of relief. Some farmers are currently harvesting maize, an unusual occurrence given the county’s history with floods.

A resident Susan Naliaka said that interventions such as the construction of a dyke have reduced pressure on the area.

"Yes, floods still happen, but it’s nothing compared to what we experienced forty years ago. The dyke has saved us from total destruction," Naliaka noted.

Her neighbour, Anthony Wanjala, shared similar sentiments, adding that the damaged drainage trenches along the roads urgently need repairs.

"When the drains don’t function, floodwater finds its way into homes. We need those trenches fixed," Wanjala said.

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) has also stepped up its preparedness efforts. Ruth Miningwo, the KRC county coordinator for Trans Nzoia, revealed that grassroots disaster response teams have been trained to respond quickly in emergencies.

"We have invested in community-level preparedness. Our teams are trained and ready. We’ve also been sending early warning messages, including life-saving safety tips," Miningwo explained.

She pointed out that as little as six inches of moving water can knock adults off their feet, and just a foot of water can sweep away a car.

Miningwo urged residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant. "If your house floods, switch off all electricity immediately and follow alerts from the Kenya Meteorological Department. Awareness can mean the difference between life and death," she warned.

According to county data, more than 2,900 families are affected by floods each rainy season in Trans Nzoia, highlighting the urgency of the government’s rehabilitation plan.

