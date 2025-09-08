Farouk Kibet: We won't entertain corrupt police officers in Rift Valley

President William Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet speaks during women empowerment program at Scott Christian University in Machakos town on June 6, 2025. Photo: John Muia, Standard

President William Ruto's personal assistant, Farouk Kibet, has threatened to push for the transfer of corrupt police officers from Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking during the women's empowerment programme event at Kesses Constituency on Saturday, Farouk warned area police officers against arresting innocent people to extort them.

Farouk said that a senior police officer and his team had failed to protect the residents from persistent animal theft and breaking of houses by criminals.

“I have been informed by several people from Kesses here that the OCPD, who is an employee of the government, has been working with thugs. This is very serious, and we are not going to entertain such a corrupt person in this region,” said Faruok.

He added, “President William Ruto is doing everything possible to overcome corruption, which he claimed is the biggest disease in the country.

Farouk, together with the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other United Democratic Alliance members, is currently going around to raise funds meant for empowering women across the country.

“As leaders who care for the welfare of Kenyans, we have started a formative creativity called ‘Save Life’, with the aim of focusing on uniting our people, especially women, by voluntarily donating the little money we have to ensure good governance without discrimination.” He added,

Meanwhile, Eldoret Catholic Diocese Bishop Dominick Kimengich also urged leaders to be patriotic enough to solve problems that cause divisions among the peace-loving citizens.

He accused some leaders, especially politicians, who he claimed are betraying the people of this country, saying that instead of improving the economy, they continuously steal from the poor.

Addressing a church congregation at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Eldoret, where he presided over a church service on Sunday, the cleric encouraged Christians not to elect corrupt leaders in any position or forum in the future.

“Our county, Kenya, is rich in terms of resources, but some individuals are out there milking everything, even that contributed by the poor. The President should do away with those still involved in corruption cases.

He shocked the worshippers when he said that he was approached by a certain lady who had asked for Sh500,000 to enable her to secure a job; the money was to be used for bribery.

“It’s unfortunate that even after this lady had everything pertaining to education requirements, she could not get employment simply because she comes from a poor family or from a particular tribe. No, as the people of God we cannot allow this happening in this country; we all belong to this nation,” Kimengich said.