Police arrest teen mum over death of toddler in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 4, 2025

Police are holding a 19-year-old girl over the controversial death of her two-year-old daughter in Mirera estate, Nakuru county.  

The teen was arrested hours after the grandmother found the lifeless body of the minor lying on a couch in their house without any visible injuries.

On being questioned, the suspect gave contradicting information over what had transpired, forcing police to arrest her as part of their investigations.

According to a witness Ann Mwangi, the grandmother returned to the house only to find the door open and the minor lying on the bed.

She said that on checking her, she realized that she was dead and started screaming, seeking support from members of the public.

“On arriving at the home, members of the public confirmed that the minor was dead and police were called in,” she said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, adding that the teen was being questioned as they suspected foul play in the death.

“The minor does not have any physical injury, the mother is giving contradicting statements and we are holding her as we wait for a postmortem report,” he said.

Meanwhile, fishing operations in Kamere beach in Lake Naivasha were paralyzed after another ‘foot-fisherman’ drowned while on a fishing mission.

The deceased in his mid-30s fell into an underground tunnel while on an illegal fishing mission, paralyzing operations as his colleagues moved in to try and rescue him.

A witness Abel Onyango, said that the body was discovered four hours later after officers from the Kenya Coast Guards moved in to assist.

“Since the year began we have lost over 30 fishermen to drowning and hippo attacks and in all the cases they were in the lake fishing illegally,” he said.

The body was taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary as police opened an inquest file following the midday incident.

.

.

