State to accredit building sector agencies on conformity and safety

Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and Laikipa MP Jane Kagiri inspecting Nanyuki Affordable Housing Programme.[Boniface Gikandi/Standard]
Kenya’s construction sector has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade, spurred by rapid urbanisation, multibillion-shilling infrastructure projects, and flagship government programmes such as the affordable housing projects.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you