The Standard

Advantage Kenya Police after a day of draws in Premier League

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 13, 2025

Gor Mahia's Enock Morrison and Boniface Muchiri of Ulinzi amidst Spoprtpesa Premier League at Kasarani. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] .

Defending champions Kenya Police have been handed a lifeline to stretch their lead at the top of the SportPesa Premier League standings after their closest rivals, Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz, were among the five teams that registered draws in yesterday’s matches.

Police, who face Mashemeji Derby heroes AFC Leopards  at Kasarani Stadium today from 4pm, will go three points clear off Gor and Homeboyz if they win, while Ingwe will go level on 20 points if they win.

For now, Gor Mahia sit top of the standings with 20 points, same as Homeboyz, Police and Posta Rangers, but separated only by goal difference.

Ebenezer Adukwaw scored at the half-hour mark to hand Gor a narrow 1-0 halftime lead before Geoffrey Ojunga rescued a point for the dockers, who, like K’Ogalo, continue to suffer after a string of poor results.

Bandari, who sacked their coach Mohamed Borji following one win in their last eight matches, saw their winless streak stretch to four matches since their last 2-0 win over Sofapaka last month.

On the other hand, Gor are also on a three-match winless run, having lost the derby to Leopards and being stunned 4-1 by newbies APS Bomet.

Despite dropping two important points, Gor lead the log with a superior goal difference of six goals followed by Kakamega Homeboyz with four goals.

Homeboyz were held to a 2-2 draw by Shabana in a four-goal thriller match that witnessed three goals deep into stoppage time at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Potiphar Odhiambo gave the hosts the lead after 10 minutes to lead 1-0 at the break before Bronson Nsuguba restored parity in the 91st minute.

Oliver Majaka netted what seemed like a winner for Homeboyz in the 97th minute but Shabana refused to die when Wyclife Omondi scored a minute later and forced a 2-2 draw.

The draw lifted Shabana to fifth with 19 points, a point behind the top four joint leaders.

Other results saw Posta Rangers draw 0-0 with APS Bomet. 

 

.

The Standard
