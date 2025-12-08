Opposition slams Ruto over Safaricom sale without public input

From left: United Opposition leaders Eugene Wamalwa, Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua address a press briefing in Nairobi, on November 27, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have accused President William Ruto of authorising the sale of government shares in the telecommunications giant Safaricom without public participation.
