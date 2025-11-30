Gachagua unveils political deal with Wiper

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has announced a major political partnership between his party and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement,

signalling a significant realignment in Nairobi politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This means other parties in the united opposition will have to content with the remaining positions to scramble for.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at PCEA Kariobangi North on Sunday, Gachagua said the DCP victory in the ward’s by-election was a “clear sign of things to come,” adding

that the win had strengthened the party’s resolve to expand its influence in the capital.

The Kariobangi North mini-poll attracted national attention following vigorous campaigns, with the race seen as a key test of party strength and shifting alliances.

For DCP—barely seven months old—the contest offered an opportunity to cement its presence in Nairobi’s competitive political space.

Gachagua told congregants that the win reflected growing confidence in DCP’s leadership. He further claimed that voters who supported President William Ruto in 2022 were now

aligned with him under the new outfit.

“All those who voted for President Ruto in 2022 were my supporters whom I have moved with,” he said.

He revealed that DCP had entered into a structured partnership with Wiper, a party long aligned with ODM in Nairobi. The agreement, he said, would significantly alter the city’s

political landscape.

“We have plans with the Wiper leader… that we shall field the DCP candidate in Nairobi. Senator by DCP and Women Rep as well,” he said.

According to Gachagua, the two parties have also agreed on an extensive seat-sharing formula at both county and ward levels. “Out of the 17 seats in Nairobi, DCP alongside

Wiper will take 16,” he said, adding that the pact also covers MCAs. “Out of 85 County Assembly seats, we shall take 75 seats jointly.”

Gachagua dismissed concerns over DCP’s performance outside Nairobi, saying the party did not field a candidate in Mbeere North. He claimed that while he campaigned for the

Deputy President’s candidate, the win “was stolen.”

Highlighting recent races, he noted DCP’s victories in Kariobangi North, Narok Town and Kisa East, alongside a loss in Magarini. “The party, which is only seven months old, has

won three out of five,” he said.

Gachagua urged supporters to stay focused as the party builds momentum ahead of 2027. “We focus on our party. We are just getting started,” he said.