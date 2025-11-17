×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire

By Harold Odhiambo | Nov. 17, 2025
Winnie Odinga making her speeches during the final state funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

She has all the markings of a political star. A brave political operative attempting to write her own political story. One that will either determine the future of the Odinga dynasty or signal its demise if no one else can recreate the fire that Raila Odinga built.

For a start, Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, is ticking the appropriate boxes. She is brave, eloquent, straight-talking, bold, charismatic, and a student of her father’s school of politics that dominated the country’s political scene for three decades.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Winnie Odinga Raila Odinga Legacy ODM 20th Anniversary Celebrations Winnie Odinga Political Burst
.

Latest Stories

Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Opinion
By Jeffrey Okoro
46 mins ago
Thunder tip off 2026 BAL against Uganda's Namuwongo Blazers
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
46 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
By Standard Team 46 mins ago
Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
By Juliet Omelo 46 mins ago
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
By Graham Kajilwa 46 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
By Dennis Kabaara 46 mins ago
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved