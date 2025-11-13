CS Ruku refutes Gachagua's violence claim

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Geoffrey Ruku during the swearing in. [Courtesy]

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Geoffrey Ruku, has dismissed claims by Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua alleging threats of election violence in

Mbeere North Constituency.

Instead, Ruku accused Gachagua of engaging in political theatrics and spreading hate speech to incite public emotions ahead of the November 27 by-election.

In a statement issued on November 13, 2025, Ruku said Gachagua’s allegations were baseless political theatrics aimed at whipping up emotions and sowing discord.

“I have come across a letter attributed to the DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua referring to a video clip allegedly showing individuals issuing threats of violence against the

people of Mbeere North and himself,” Ruku stated.

Ruku’s response came a day after Gachagua wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, alleging that goons linked to senior government officials had issued threats

ahead of his planned campaign visit to Mbeere North.

Gachagua had claimed that videos circulating on social media showed individuals Simon Njagi Njiru (alias Gikundo wa Gikundo), Josiah Kariuki Ngari (alias Mtetezi Puff), and

Susan Nyaga threatening violence against him and his supporters.

In his statement, Gachagua demanded the arrest of the suspects, whom he claimed were close associates of senior Embu County officials and national government leaders.

But CS Ruku dismissed those claims, urging Gachagua to use lawful channels rather than public drama.

“If Gachagua was genuinely aggrieved, he ought to have visited any Regional or County Criminal Investigations Office or made his complaint through the official DCI channels,” Ruku said.