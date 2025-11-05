Oburu: ODM's backing for Ruto in 2027 will be conditional

ODM Acting Party leader Oburu Odinga, addresses ODM delegates at his home in Bondo , Siaya. Michael Mute, Standard.

President William Ruto does not have automatic support from the ODM party in his 2027 re-election bid, acting ODM leader Oburu Oginga has said.

Oburu said the party’s support for President Ruto will depend on how he handles ODM within the current working arrangement.

Speaking during Raila Odinga’s memorial service at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town, Oburu said that while ODM is part of the broad-based government, this does not translate to endorsing President Ruto’s 2027 re-election.

He noted that the decision on whether to support Ruto will be made in 2027, and will be informed by the manner in which the President treats ODM and its supporters.

The Siaya Senator said that if the President fails to serve the party’s interests, ODM will seek partnerships elsewhere ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We are in the broad-based government, but that does not mean we have decided to support the re-election of this government. When election time comes, we will have a conversation with them. If we conclude that they have treated us well, we will support them. But if we find they did not serve us well, we will look for other partners,” Oburu said.

He urged ODM members to remain vigilant to avoid being neutralised by rival political parties and pledged to strengthen the party to safeguard Raila Odinga’s legacy.

“My brother Raila left us with a precious political party called ODM. I appeal to all party members to ensure ODM is not overpowered by other political parties. Let us put in all efforts to keep ODM strong,” he said.

Oburu expressed optimism that the government will implement the 10-point agenda signed between Raila and President Ruto.

“We are happy that a committee is in place for the implementation of the 10-point agenda. This will help the people of this country,” he said.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga called for unity within the party, saying Raila left a cohesive movement whose legacy must be protected.

“I am calling for unity in ODM. Raila left us united, and that unity should continue in his honour,” Wanga said.

The Homa Bay Governor urged ODM members to support President Ruto’s leadership, arguing that Raila placed the party within the broad-based government.

“Let us support the broad-based government because that is where Raila left us,” she said, expressing confidence that ODM will either form or be part of the next government.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said the party would not be swayed from cooperating with the government.

“There are people who say ODM should be in the opposition. Let them be in the opposition and leave us alone,” he said, warning against leaders attempting to divide the party.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko urged ODM members to embrace Raila’s allies, including President Ruto.

“Ruto is our friend. Let us inherit all Raila’s friends and shun his enemies,” Ayacko said.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Osogo and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo called on members to respect party leadership to enhance unity.

“Let us respect all our leaders in the party to enhance unity in ODM. ODM is a party with structures which should be obeyed,” Dr Osogo said.