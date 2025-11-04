ODM chiefs declare stand on mini polls

ODM leaders during the campaign for Magarini aspirant Harry Kombe in Kilifi County, on November 3, 2025. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

ODM leaders have reiterated that the party will maintain its identity during this month’s by-elections despite being in the broad-based government.

Speaking in Magarini constituency when they campaigned for party candidate in the November 27 by-elections Harrison Kombe, the leaders said they will not entertain 2027 election slogans during the campaigns.

Acting ODM leader Oburu Oginga pledged to steer the party forward despite internal wrangles.

The Siaya Senator was accompanied party secretary general Edwin Sifuna, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, chairperson Gladys Wanga, who is the Homa Bay Governor, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and his Tana River counterpart Dhadho Godhana.

Other leaders who were in Magarini were Kilifi senator Stewart Madzayo and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

“Some people are asking why the party chose me, an old man, as the party leader. But I want to tell them that our deputy party leaders are all youthful and Sifuna is one of them,” Oburu said.

Oburu pleaded with the Magarini voters to re-elect Kombe as a sign of respect for Raila Odinga, the late party leader, who, he said, fought for the interests of the Coast region.

“For the respect of Raila who remained close to this region until his death, please vote for Kombe,” Oburu said.

The leaders said they will remain in the broad-based government until 2027 when the party will make a decision on the way forward.

Sifuna told voters to re-elect Kombe by a landslide to deny his rivals a reason to challenge his election in court the way they did in 2022.

“ODM gave Kombe a direct ticket because they trust his leadership. Vote him in with a landslide. ODM leaders will be in Magarini to protect the votes,” Sifuna said.

He added: “Baba told us to keep the party strong and distinct and we are going to do that.”

Wanga said the party will maintain its identity in the by-elections and that other broad-based parties will support them.

“We are in the by-elections as ODM and not broad-based and parties such as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) are supporting us so that ODM can retain the Magarini seat,” she said.

Godhana said that Raila left ODM in the broad-based government until 2027 when the party will make a new decision.

“We are here for the respect of Baba and he left us in the broad-based government until 2027 when we will wait for his direction dream to forge forward,” he said.